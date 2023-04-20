Letter: Build a better planet; go to Earth Day event in Alexandria

To the editor:

Invest in the planet this Saturday and become a part of the world’s largest environmental movement — Earth Day! Our very own local celebration will be held at First Lutheran Church from noon to 3 p.m. on April 22.

There will be much to see, do, and learn about at this free, family-friendly event which will kick off with local musician Alex Shockley, youth choirs from First Lutheran, and speakers on Earth Day topics. The Brews and Cues food truck gang will offer up hot dog and pulled pork lunch specials for purchase.

Find out about local movements to make Alexandria a Sustainable City and to support the proposed Nature Trail. Learn more about the GreenStep Cities program that provides a framework to achieving clean energy goals by implementing best practices focused on cost savings, energy use reduction, and innovation. Over 40% of Minnesota cities are already participating in this unique and effective program.

Kids will find fun stuff to do too, like face painting, story time, crafts, and games. Seed packets will be free for the asking and be sure take in the gallery of beautiful Earth Day posters submitted by 4H program participants. Big kids and adults can test your climate knowledge with the Earth Day quiz.

More than a dozen organizations will staff booths featuring a variety of Earth Day topics and demonstrations. You’ll get expert tips from Master Gardeners and Audubon Society members. Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management will answer your questions about recycling and composting. Want to know more about electric cars or bikes? They’ll be on display, too.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate our amazing planet and to support local efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient future for all of us.

Mary Jo Bibby, Alexandria

Earth Day 2023 Committee member