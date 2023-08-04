Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letter: A thank you to multi-generational farm families

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 7:02 AM

To the editor:

Since 1979, the University of Minnesota Farm Family Recognition Program has honored farm families from each county for their meaningful contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. Recently, the University of Minnesota announced the 2023 Farm Families of the Year.

In our community, the following local families are Farm Families of the Year:

Congratulations to all the families recognized as 2023 Farm Families of the Year! Our state and communities are so appreciative of your great contributions to the agriculture industry.
Families were recognized at Farmfest in Redwood County this year. The Farm Family of the Year Recognition Ceremony took place on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center.

Thank you to these multi-generational farm families for your decades of dedication to supporting our rural communities and state! Your dedication to food production and our agriculture legacy is inspiring and is to be applauded.

Recipients receive an outdoor sign designating the farm as a “Century Farm” or “Sesquicentennial Farm” and a certificate signed by the governor of Minnesota and presidents of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota State Fair. Information on the farm recipients will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the State Fair.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom
Alexandria, MN

Westrom may be reached by email at sen.torrey.westrom@senate.mn or by phone at 651-296-0556.

