Letter: A response to the 'battle over books' story

To the editor:

In response to a story in the Echo Press, Wednesday, June 28, entitled “A real battle over books.”

In 2018, I was a volunteer in an eighth grade English class when the social issues book clubs were taking place. Students could choose from a wide variety of books to read, and I participated as a listener in the discussion that five eighth-grade girls had over their book – Sold. Their comments were thoughtful and intelligent. The girls revealed their maturity as they questioned and analyzed characters’ behaviors and motives; they empathized with Lakshmi, the main character who risks everything to escape.

When the book discussions finished, the students were assigned a research project based on their social issues book choice; these five chose Human Trafficking In Minnesota. Consequently, having investigated a social issue that impacts Minnesotans and being made aware of the emotional trauma the main character experiences as a result of being “sold” into sexual slavery, there is no doubt that this novel influenced these young women in a positive way. They will go on to make the world a better and safer place.

The district has taken steps to see that parents "sign off" on the books students choose. The novels one parent may choose for his or her child to read may not be another parent’s choice for his or her child. And should a student choose a book that deals with mature issues, read the book together, take this as an opportunity to discuss the content in a way that is developmentally appropriate.

Doesn’t that put an end to any “battle over books?”

Ruthie Schultz

Alexandria, MN