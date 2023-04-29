99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Letter: A big thank you to landowners who accommodate snowmobile trails

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

April 29, 2023 at 7:38 AM

To the editor:

I am writing to thank all the landowners that make snowmobiling in our area feasible. Without landowners allowing the trails across their land, we would not have these great trails, snowmobilers really get a chance to see the beauty of our area with trails winding through woods, across open fields and lakes.

The DATA snowmobile club gets permission from the landowners for the trails to cross their property, set up the trails with markers and maintain the trails with grooming. They put in a huge effort to keep the trails in good shape. Of course, this winter has been a challenge with all the snow and wind.

For me, I have been riding the trails for 33 years and it is great to be able to hit the trails from our home. We all see snowmobiles on trailers heading up north and it is great having the ability to ride right here in Douglas County and not having to trailer our sleds for hours to ride!

That is all because of landowners willing to let the trails cross their property and DATA doing the work of building and maintaining these trails. I think I can speak for all snowmobile riders to give a great big THANK YOU to the landowners!

Brenda Gagnon
Alexandria, MN

