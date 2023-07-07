Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Commentary: The book, 'Sold,' is an extraordinary novel

The following commentary was submitted to the newspaper for the Opinion page and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.

Today at 7:05 AM

By Michael Tisserand, Garfield, MN

Without fail, banned books lists make for the best reading recommendations, and the Young Adult (YA) novel, Sold by Patricia McCormick, is no exception.

After the Echo Press reported that Sold has drawn attention from some local quarters who believe it is an inappropriate book to sit on the shelves of a middle or high school library where students might pick it up and read it, I headed down to a bookstore and was happy to find a copy.

Once I began Sold, I couldn’t put it down. It is an extraordinary book, deserving of its many national awards. McCormick did her research, and like all great works, Sold brings us to places we might not otherwise be able to visit: In this case, poverty-stricken Nepal and a brothel in India that is part of a network of child sex trafficking. But it does much more than that. McCormick imagines the inner life of a girl caught in that industry, and invites us to experience along with this girl an unthinkable betrayal at the hands of her stepfather and the physical and emotional pain she experiences as a result of that betrayal. Written in prose that is both poetic and specific, Sold is, at times, brutal. It also evokes moments of childhood enchantment in places of bleak poverty, and of unexpected kindnesses and friendships in places of great violence.

The value of this book to students, and to anyone, is clear: This is an exercise in empathy. Yes, there are fictional scenes of abuse and rape — just as each year 12,000 Napali girls in real life experience the horrors of being sold into slavery (a fact I learned from this book). And yes, such scenes in Sold are designed to make readers uncomfortable. Yet by book’s end, we are moved to understand not just the horrors of the child sex economy, but the strength that one child might find in herself to keep going and, even more remarkably, to possibly learn to trust again.

Our community owes a debt of gratitude to all who are bringing such extraordinary works to our attention.

