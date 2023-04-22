99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Commentary: Respect differences of others rather than feeding fears

The following commentary was submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.

Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
April 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM

By Carl Shaskey-Setright, Alexandria, MN

People are living in fear over a multitude of perceived threats. We are afraid of changes to the climate and the increasing calamities that severe weather events bring on. Or we may fear that humans have no control over the weather and the policies that aim to address climate change are just going to destroy our economy.

Worries abound with inflation, or the lack of a work ethic that our parents or grandparents attempted to instill in the coming generations. There are reports of mass gun shootings in school, in places of worship, in the community. We don’t understand why changes are happening so quickly and are threatened by those changes.

There are loud cries for the loss of rights in our individual autonomy, and the imposition of regulations for our society that keep us from being able to make choices for our own life. However, even those policies also came from a desire to protect society from what people feared.

We see things we don’t understand like same sex attraction, or people dressing differently from what we see as normal, even though those things most likely have always been around, just hidden by people who feared that they would be attacked if they openly expressed who they are. We strive to hold on to the ways things were or to protect our children from being what we don’t want them to become. People are taking sides and yelling at each other about all these issues. It is a natural reaction to try to keep things the same way it has always been to us. However, things always change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to temper our fears it is important to remember we are all different and, we need to respect our own beliefs but also respect the differences of others rather than feeding the fears of those differences.

Listening is essential in seeking our ways to resolve dangerous situations rather than screaming at each other which just deepens the chasms that fan the flames of fear. To paraphrase St. Francis of Assisi, who expressed a prayer for peace by stating: Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. He went on to voice how it is more important to offer consolation than to seek to be consoled, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned.

Yes, we need to remember and respect our past, our traditions, and who we are. At the same time we need to be open to change and the realization that change is happening.

What To Read Next
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Legislation threatens nonprofit hospitals
May 09, 2023 12:22 PM
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Letter: Bill to legalize marijuana threatens hemp industry
May 06, 2023 09:04 AM
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: When an apple a day isn’t enough
May 04, 2023 02:01 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff