Commentary: Respect differences of others rather than feeding fears

By Carl Shaskey-Setright, Alexandria, MN

People are living in fear over a multitude of perceived threats. We are afraid of changes to the climate and the increasing calamities that severe weather events bring on. Or we may fear that humans have no control over the weather and the policies that aim to address climate change are just going to destroy our economy.

Worries abound with inflation, or the lack of a work ethic that our parents or grandparents attempted to instill in the coming generations. There are reports of mass gun shootings in school, in places of worship, in the community. We don’t understand why changes are happening so quickly and are threatened by those changes.

There are loud cries for the loss of rights in our individual autonomy, and the imposition of regulations for our society that keep us from being able to make choices for our own life. However, even those policies also came from a desire to protect society from what people feared.

We see things we don’t understand like same sex attraction, or people dressing differently from what we see as normal, even though those things most likely have always been around, just hidden by people who feared that they would be attacked if they openly expressed who they are. We strive to hold on to the ways things were or to protect our children from being what we don’t want them to become. People are taking sides and yelling at each other about all these issues. It is a natural reaction to try to keep things the same way it has always been to us. However, things always change.

In an effort to temper our fears it is important to remember we are all different and, we need to respect our own beliefs but also respect the differences of others rather than feeding the fears of those differences.

Listening is essential in seeking our ways to resolve dangerous situations rather than screaming at each other which just deepens the chasms that fan the flames of fear. To paraphrase St. Francis of Assisi, who expressed a prayer for peace by stating: Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. He went on to voice how it is more important to offer consolation than to seek to be consoled, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned.

Yes, we need to remember and respect our past, our traditions, and who we are. At the same time we need to be open to change and the realization that change is happening.