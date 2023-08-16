Commentary: Here's how to stop aquatic invasive species

Editor’s note: The following commentary was submitted by the Todd County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Whether you are riding out on a boat on Lake Osakis or driving out in the country you may have unfortunately come across invasive species such as zebra mussels or buckthorn. What are invasive species you may ask? Invasive species are plants or animals that are not native to a particular area that can cause great environmental harm to the new area. Often times these species are a major problem in both terrestrial and aquatic environments as they have no natural predators here to control the population and are rapidly reproducing. In lakes and rivers, they can be a major problem as they can greatly reduce recreational opportunity and alter the ecosystem. In terrestrial environments, invasive plants can overcrowd natives and make it more difficult for them to compete.

A few examples of invasive species you may see in Todd County include common carp, buckthorn, zebra mussels, leafy spurge, wild parsnip, curly leaf pondweed and purple loosestrife. While we may not be able to completely stop the spread of these species everyone can do their part to help slow the spread. For lakes and rivers, be sure to clean your boat, drain all water, and dispose of unused bait before leaving a public access. Additional steps may need to be taken such as using a decontamination unit that has hot water or high pressure if AIS is seen on boat.

For controlling the spread of terrestrial invasive species, many things can be done to help slow spread. These include cleaning your boots or shoes when walking in a new area, making sure camping gear is free of seeds and soil, and before buying plants for a garden check to see if plant species is listed as invasive. In addition, reestablishing native vegetation in areas can make it more difficult for invasive to become established due to competition.

If you do happen to have an invasive species infestation on your property many control options exist to help manage or control the infestation. For invasive plants, common control methods include frequent mowing and burning, grazing with animals such as goats, cut stump herbicide treatment, leaf application, and basal bark spray. If you have any questions or concerns regarding invasive species feel free to reach out to the Todd County Soil and Water office at 320.732.2644, or stop by the office.