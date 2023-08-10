Commentary: Alexandria City Council should not allow Zorbaz's zoning request

By Laura Mickelson, Alexandria, MN

My husband, Randy Mickelson, and I are very concerned and strongly oppose Zorbaz’s rezoning request. All of the lakeshore property on Lake L'Homme Dieu is currently residential (R1) and should be left that way.

I moved with my parents at 806 Bay Lane NE on Lake L'Homme Dieu in August of 1969 at the age of 14, lived there with them until I went to college, but was home summers when off from college, and made numerous trips there to visit the lake (and my parents) until my husband and I bought it from my parents in 2019.

The lake has definitely changed over the years, more vegetation growing in it, more boats, but it is still a gem that my mother, children, grandchildren, husband and I enjoy and use year round. To allow Zorbaz to create a marina would be a major mistake! I drive through that area often and always slow down. It is so busy now, and I fear every time I drive by that some excited youngster will dash from the water across the highway to get to Zorbaz or the Lure and will get struck and injured.

Even adults are careless crossing there. I slow to a crawl to protect excited children and adults, but have seen many near misses as well as people who probably don't know the area continuing to drive by at a rapid speed and ignore the flashing lights. Please do not allow this marina to go in and increase the traffic and chances of a serious or fatal accident.

Changing the setback for this strip of lakeshore would be a crime. We are not allowed to build our houses closer to the lake, why should an exemption be given to a general business? The purpose of a setback is to keep trash, runoff, plants, anything out of the lake that does not belong and not contaminate the water. What possible exemption would possibly promote the ecology of the lakeshore? No, do not give a setback variance to the lake or the road!!

The above-ground gas tank system is an extremely poor idea, too. The fact that they would even suggest a used 12,000 gallon tank is a joke. I have very little confidence that the tank would not start leaking, and therefore, would contaminate the area.

The water table is pretty high under the ground that is flat close to the lake, so a leaking gas tank would allow gas to soak into the water underground and into the lake. It has been said that 12,000 gallons of gas is equal to 168,000 sticks of dynamite. That is a crazy amount! If it were to explode, how big of a hole would it make? Could it theoretically damage the entire area between Lake LeHomme Dieu and Lake Darling? Maybe even make a new channel or bay there between the two bodies of water? That may sound preposterous, but has diligent research been done?

Another issue is the ecological impact this would cause to Lake LeHomme Dieu. Have you watched people pumping gas? They are careless. They don't care about the lake and letting gas overfill splash into the lake. I've seen people pumping gas at marinas, and I shutter when seeing them allow it to go into the lake. Even if they hired an employee to run over across the road to pump gas for boats, you could never count on that employee to protect the lake from gas overflow. There are already two places on the chain of lakes to fill gas into boats, Arrowwood and Lake Carlos marina.

Also, do you remember Sunnies Grocery store in the Three Havens area on County 42 between Lakes Carlos and LeHomme Dieu? Two of the previous owners tried to put in gas for cars to pump, but were turned down because of the possibility of gas leaking into the lake. That building is farther from the water than the Zorbaz building is. What has changed now that gas leaking into the lake seems like a good idea?

Finally, another point I would raise is the increase in boat traffic that this would cause on the south side of the bay.The bay is used by many people for fishing, swimming, tubing, skiing, and wakeboarding. Increasing the traffic as people zoom over to refill tanks would make normal use of the lake more difficult and more likely to have an accident.

I have been driving a boat on LHD for over 50 years, and view on a daily basis the increasing use of people driving boats that have no idea of the rules of boating. This increase in traffic would only serve to cause more accidents. Let people fill their own tanks. We would like to continue to see Lake L’Homme Dieu as a lovely recreational lake and not a Lake Minnetonka clone!