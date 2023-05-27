It's Thalen's Turn column: Goodbye and thanks for the stories

After two years of reporting the news and writing stories for the Echo Press, it is time for me to say goodbye.

My last day will be Wednesday, May 31.

I started with the Echo Press as an intern in the summer of 2021. I needed an internship to earn my last credits to graduate with a degree in mass communication. The funny thing is, while in school, I never planned on becoming a journalist. I chose the major because I love to tell stories. Mass communication is all about storytelling. You learn how to do it through writing, video and audio. My time with the Echo gave me the tools to become a better storyteller. I had to write, and capture moments through photos and video. I even developed my own podcast.

I am so grateful for everything I have learned while working at the Echo. Not only was I able to sharpen skills picked up in school, but I also feel I have become a better communicator in general.

I have always been a shy kid. As a reporter, you really have to be anything but shy. You have to cold call people for information, sit down with people face-to-face to get the story — people who were much smarter than me — and relay that information in a way everyone could understand with a specific word count and a deadline. It wasn't always easy, but I always learned something.

I learned to be curious, to not procrastinate (Ive gotten better but I'm actually still working on that), and to hold a conversation even if I was not personally interested in the topic. I also learned a lot about the community I was raised in. I feel like I learned more about Douglas County in the last two years than in the 18 years I spent growing up here. I have met with city leaders, community members with captivating stories, local entertainers who help us forget about the lull of life and young people who will grow into outstanding adults if they keep on the track they're on.

I have also seen how charitable the community is. There are so many people and organizations in the area dedicated to giving back and helping one another, we could almost have an entire publication dedicated to it. Like anywhere, there are issues but I feel the good definitely outweighs the bad.

I have become proud to call Douglas County home.

While I have enjoyed writing stories about Douglas County, I never felt like it was right for me. News is important but what I really enjoy is telling my own stories. So, as cheesy and cliche as it sounds, it is time for my story to continue onto the next chapter.

I will be starting with Carr's Tree Service in Ottertail. My wife and I bought a house in Henning so the drive to Ottertail will be much closer. And I know what you are thinking, "How does working for a tree service relate to storytelling?" It doesn't. For me, it is a chance to reset, gain new experiences and skills, be closer to the community we are making calling our new home and get outside and breathe fresh air every day.

I still plan on writing and telling stories but on my time and on topics I am passionate about. I can do what really made me love storytelling.

To the community that has allowed me to tell their stories, thank you. This job has given me memories and introduced me to people I will never forget. And to my co-workers at the Echo Press, thank you. I have learned something from all of you and you all have been nothing but supportive.