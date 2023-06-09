It's Sam's Turn: Why I play golf even though I’m terrible at it

I hope that headline isn’t too self-deprecating, but it’s the truth. I like playing golf even though I’m an above 100 golfer with 5-10 mulligans per round.

Everybody has their thing that they like to do despite how much stress it causes them. And my golf certainly causes stress for myself and the people around me.

I’ve been playing golf for about 9-10 years consistently, and growth has been there, but it's been minuscule at best. Nonetheless, I’ve enjoyed it more and more each year as I’ve gotten older.

And I think there are some reasons for that, which I’ll go ahead and lay out in this piece.



Playing with family and friends makes it all worth it. There’s nothing like playing golf with family and friends that I love. Those are the fondest memories I have of playing golf. Being carried to success in 4-person ball tournaments (Not first place but winning money in second and third flights) is one of the best things that’s happened to me. Living in a separate state from the majority of my family has made this difficult, but anytime I can go back and play a round with friends and family, I will certainly do.

It gives me a reason to be outside. One thing I’ve learned about the people in Douglas County and the surrounding area, it’s that they love being outdoors. Whether it's fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, or whatnot, people love their outdoor activities. For me, the No. 1 outdoor activity is golf. And while I do enjoy hiking, fishing, and enjoying the benefits of running (not the actual activity itself), nothing gives me more pleasure than golf. Sometimes I really struggle with being lazy. And to fix that, I hit the links to “get in my steps.”

It gives me a good sweat. This kind of ties into the previous point, but golf gives me a good sweat unless it's below 60 degrees and windy, obviously. I think it’s good to get out for not only the physical activity but the mental release as well. It’s mentally freeing to a certain extent. When life gets complicated, hitting the links or the driving range is what I strive to do.

I learn about physics. Listen, as bad as I am at golf, I’m even worse at physics. Granted, I did fine, but I was a solid C student in math and science and an A student in history, English and business classes (thank you DECA). But seeing how bad my slice is amazes me. It amuses me. Note to those who I’m playing golf with or by, never stand to my right, otherwise, your blood pressure will skyrocket. Obviously I want to fix this, but seeing the trajectory of my ball gives me a good laugh. What’s interesting is I always used to have a bad hook, like a baseball player pulling a ball down the left field line. But somewhere along the line, about two years ago, if I had to guess, I went too far on the other side of the token.

With that said, if you’re looking to add someone to your golfing group for comedic relief, I’m your guy.