It's Sam's Turn: Expanding my horizons

This piece is not really meant to be a strong opinion piece or anything like that. I just mean to write this as more of a public service announcement or call for help.

As I approach the midway point of year 23 on planet earth, I feel like I’m at a stage in life where I need something new.

And with Minnesota spring hopefully ending soon (I wouldn’t bet a single penny on when that’ll happen), I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn new things and try to gain new experiences in life.

The main reason I’m putting this out in a public article is that I want readers’ opinions on their favorite things to do in the spring around here.

Obviously, with the fish opener coming in early May and with the large golf scene in the area, I know those two things are going to be at the top of most people’s lists.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite how terrible my slice is in golf, that’s probably my favorite activity in the spring. And when I moved up here, I said that I was going to be more invested in fishing. In college, every once in a while, I would go out on Skunk River (yes, that’s the main river in Ames, Iowa), and fish on the banks.

But for one reason or another, I just haven’t been as invested in it as I would like to be, but quite frankly, I’m tired of the status quo. I’m looking for like-minded people to meet to finally put myself out there in the community besides doing work for the Alexandria Echo Press.

I’m looking for new things to try, new people to meet, new places to explore, places to enjoy (like Inspiration Peak), and new experiences and all that jazz.

I’m ready for the next chapter of my life. I’m ready to expand my horizons and learn new things (skills, traits, etc.).

I believe life is what you make of it, but if we’re being honest, I don’t think I’ve done that at certain points in my life, and this is one of them.

When I was younger, I yearned for an opportunity to do anything and everything with literally anybody and wouldn’t say no to anybody despite what other big things I had on my plate like school and work.

Now I feel like that’s flipped a little bit, in terms of, I’ve not set aside nearly enough time in life for leisure and fun. But with summer approaching, it’s time for a new me. A new and improved version of myself.

I’m interested in any kind of athletics, martial arts, games (board and video), hiking and really anything outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve made it this far in the article, I’d like to say thank you.I don’t really know what else to add to this. I’m just a young person that’s still kind of new to the area, looking for anything that’s new to me, I guess.

