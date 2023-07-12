In the Know column: Roundabouts and rock-and-roll

By Charlie Meyer

One thing’s for sure. The summer of 2023 in Douglas County will stand out as the year of the roundabouts and great music in Lake Brophy County Park.

The first subject is probably one that includes a few colorful words from some folks, but as county board chair, I can tell you the roundabout work out near the Pilot Travel Station got done extremely fast and we are confident that the two roundabouts are allowing traffic to flow much smoother and have greatly reduced confusion for semi-truck drivers looking to access the Pilot and for motorists trying to enter east and westbound Interstate 94.

The roundabout near the Alexandria YMCA is coming along on schedule. As a reminder, Central Specialties, a local company, is the contractor on the project which will be finished before the Douglas County Fair. We really appreciate everyone’s patience and look forward to less back up at the intersection when it’s finished. We all know how busy that area is in the morning and evenings when people are going to and from work and the big trucks are loading and unloading at nearby businesses.

With the roundabout, those semi-trucks will no longer have to stop and start and that will save everyone time.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also know doing work on three roundabouts simultaneously had some folks shaking their heads, but in the long run a few months of major inconvenience was a better solution than year after year of inconvenience.

Now onto rock-and-roll and the big event on July 18 that includes the grand opening of the Lake Brophy County Park Visitor Center. The ribbon cutting for the visitor center will happen about 7 p.m. during intermission at the Summer Sounds by Brophy concert put on by the Alexandria Rotary, of which I am a member. The free event features Blonde and the Bohunk and the Fabulous Armadillos.

All the fun starts right at 5 p.m. so plan now to grab your lawn chair on the 18th and head to the fairgrounds to catch a free shuttle or park onsite. We prefer you take the shuttle which will run every 10 minutes from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. And don’t eat before you get there. There will be nine amazing food trucks serving everything from braised beef carnitas to brisket and gourmet sandwiches to mini donuts and cotton candy for dessert.

There will also be beverages for sale by the Alexandria Rotary. Proceeds from beverage sales will go to parks projects in the future.

The rotary members have worked hard to plan these concerts which will continue July 25 and August 1. Our Park Superintendent Brad Bonk and his staff have the park in tip-top shape for these events and all others taking place this summer. I’d like to give a big shout out to Bonk whose extra effort for years has turned the thought of Lake Brophy County Park into the reality it is today. He’s been the go-to guy that’s been handling all of the details along the way. And those details are plenty let me tell you. Brad has calmly crossed off a list of items that includes the creation of walking paths and bike trails, a beach, a pier, a kayak launcher, a bathhouse, parking lots, signs, a playground, a sledding hill, a skating rink, and most of all the visitor center.

To make this park even more remarkable, not only is the visitor center and bathhouse compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so are the sidewalks, playground, fishing pier and kayak launch.

When we cut the ribbon on this new center July 18, I want to make sure everyone knows they’re invited to watch and to give Brad a round of applause. Trust me, he’ll give the credit to everyone else. Our former Park Superintendent, Al Lieffort, had the vision for Lake Brophy County Park, and we certainly thank him. Al’s going to join us for the ribbon cutting along with other county commissioners and our local elected state representatives who made sure Douglas County got its cut of Legacy Funds for the park. We appreciate their work and that of the Chamber of Commerce which is assisting with the ribboncutting event.

If you haven’t been to Lake Brophy County Park before, don’t worry, there will be plenty of nice people working the event to get you situated. I am confident it will be a memorable way to bring our county together and have a great time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Meyer is the chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.