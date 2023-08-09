In the Know column: Community Night Out is a hit

By Scott Kent

Hello Alexandria!

I thought I would keep you updated on some things we have been working on and things we have to pay attention to in the second half of 2023. Last week we had the most attended Community Night Out event that we have ever hosted at City Park. We estimated roughly 1,200 people came out to spend the evening with us.

We did notice that we have more families and young children in the park than in years past. This year was a little unique with the fact that we partnered with a ground called C3 (Community Caring for Caregivers). This group received a grant from the Blandin Foundation and some portion of those funds went to support Community Night Out.

The goal was to bring more young families and children to the event while also having police officers being present in a non-threatening environment. With the grant money, we were to bring in live music and a petty zoo. Community Night Out 2023 was a true reflection of living out our mission statement. “As a police department, we work together as a community partner based on a foundation of values driving us to provide Service Beyond Expectations!” We know that not every interaction we have with the public is going to be fantastic. The staff at the Alexandria Police Department strive to make interactions the best they possibly can despite the circumstances.

This week law enforcement, fire and EMS have partnered with Alexandria schools to train best practices for responding to an active assailant. This is not a topic that any of us want to talk about and we hope that it never happens. We know from decades of research that when first responders train in high stress environments it increases their abilities to respond faster and quicker to dangerous stimuli. We look forward to working with the amazing staff at Alexandria schools this week.

Our staff are still working through many legislative changes from this last session that have impacted service and mandated training requirements for our police officers. Our community will also see a change in regard to recreational marijuana.

This is the second year that we hired four college students for the community service officer position. These four students from Alexandria Technical and Community College are amazing young people with bright futures ahead of them.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to thank the community of Alexandria for allowing us to protect and serve you. The support that we receive on an ongoing basis is amazing and makes a difficult job so much easier. Thank you!

Scott Kent is the Alexandria police chief. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.