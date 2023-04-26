In the Know column: Alexandria Citizens Police Academy wraps up amazing year

By Scott Kent

Good day Alexandria! This time of year is always special for us as we wrap up our annual Citizens Police Academy. This is an eight-week course where we bring in 18-20 members of the public for a deep dive on what we do and how we do our jobs.

This year we have been meeting every Tuesday night for three hours. During the eight weeks, members of the academy experience the following: overview of budget, annual reports, major case review, investigation techniques, traffic stops, tactical searching, live fire shooting, interactive police training, ride along, courtroom overview with local judges and much more.

I could go on about these experiences, however, I wanted to focus on one particular member this year. Each year we have amazing community members and amazing support from them. This year’s class is no different. We are blessed to have a great group with us again. The group is very diverse with two high school students, members of the business community and people just interested in what we do.

Last November, Sergeant Keith Melrose came to Captain Kevin Guenther and myself with an idea. Sgt. Melrose has been running the fundraising and Minnesota Special Olympic Polar Plunge events for 15 years. He has developed some amazing relationships with Special Olympics athletes. Sgt Melrose asked if we could invite Julie Schmidt to join us for this year’s academy; Julie has been an athlete for many years and she and Sgt. Melrose developed a special bond. The immediate answer was, YES. Over the years, Julie has sent us cards, embarked on fundraising events, and has helped Keith for years on Special Olympics, and more over, is just a wonderful uplifting person to be around. Julie is the type of person that brings joy to every situation and is not shy about spreading her love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie wrote a letter and read to the entire class last night. I would like to highlight a short snip-it: “I want to say thank you so much for everything, it makes me sad to say goodbye to the thing I love so much!”

Julie, we love you and you don’t have to say goodbye. You are welcome here whenever you want. I believe that you have touched the members of this year’s academy and officers of this department forever. We are the lucky ones to have been able to have you in class this year. I have a quote on the wall of my office, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

Julie, we at the Alexandria Police Department will remember how you made us feel. Thank you so much for joining us and being you.

Scott Kent is the Alexandria police chief. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.