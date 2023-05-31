From the Echo Press archives, 2013: Alexandria Industries wows Indy 500 crowd with longest toy race track

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: Minnesota Valley Airlines has terminated service to Alexandria after it began nearly a year ago. Service began in May 1972 on a regular charter basis. The major reason for cancellation was the lack of traffic on the airline from its Alexandria stop. The airline had about half as much passenger travel as it needed to make the Alexandria stop break even. Contributing factors were the lack of action on a bill in the state Legislature to provide a subsidy for airline stops in west-central Minnesota and the lack of a local drive to boost ticket sales or action to see the airline at least break even on its Alexandria stop.

1973, 50 years ago: A record class and a new honor day will highlight the coming weeks as Jefferson High School’s graduating class moves toward its June 6 ceremony. With 346 seniors receiving diplomas, the Class of 1973 is the largest ever to graduate from the local school system, according to Wayne Elton, high school principal.

The Army National Guard came to Jefferson High School to tell its story to interested students as it was seeking students to join the guard with the idea of learning a trade before they sought to continue their education. The 747th Maintenance Battalion brought about 10 units to the JHS parking lot to show students just what the 747th does. On display were repair trucks with electrical, welding and other gear, a communications van, wrecker and a retired Army duck. The 747th is headquartered at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, but one company of the Battalion, Company D, is located in Alexandria.

1998, 25 years ago: Washington Elementary now has four Macintosh SE computers loaded with ClarisWorks software for students to check out and bring home for use in word processing. According to Mark Ripley, the school’s media specialist, three of the computers were purchased in 1984 for use at Jefferson High School and donated to the elementary school last month. Ripley purchased the fourth for $50 through the Alexandria Technical College. All four are obsolete for all but basic word processing, which is exactly what students at Washington School need when writing reports and becoming more familiar with computer technology.

2013, 10 years ago: Aerial crews have been working on the CapX2020 transmission line between Alexandria and Sauk Centre. The 345-kilovolt line between Fargo and St. Cloud is designed to improve electrical reliability in the southern Red River Valley and the Fargo, Alexandria and St. Cloud areas. The project will also support additional generation development, including renewable energies, in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just for fun, 1898 – 125 years ago: The board of health made its annual inspection of the village and found it unusually clean. There are few cities or villages where the citizens take such pride in keeping their homes and property in a healthful condition.

Sports Trivia, 2013 – 10 years ago: Alexandria was a double-winner in a special racing event that took place on the eve of the Indy 500. First, a local company, Alexandria Industries, created the world’s longest toy track for the “Hot Wheels World’s Best Driver Championship” held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Next, an Alexandria kid won the whole works. Twelve-year old Christopher Bienusa, a student at Woodland Elementary School, who has no connection with Alexandria Industries, was one of four kids, not professional race car drivers, who set a world record in front of a roaring crowd. Staged on the front straightaway of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the kids raced Hot Wheels cars on a one-mile-long, four-lane toy racetrack.

More local history





Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.