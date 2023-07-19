From the Echo Press archives, 1998: Backhaus no-hitter leads Alexandria Clipper to victory over Perham

This Week in 1998 – 25 years ago: Evansville artist Stephen Henning created a piece of art that depicts the history of Alexandria. The pen and wash art portrays several images of significant historical importance to the city of Alexandria. The work is the first of two prints Henning is creating on the subject. The second print will focus on historic images of the area from the 1920s to the 1950s and is expected to be available in October. The prints will be limited edition of 50. The print will be available at Henning’s booth at Art in the Park, which will be held on the shores of Lake Henry at City Park.

1973, 50 years ago: Fifteen cars and three diesel units belonging to the Soo Line Railroad derailed one mile east of Farwell, at the junction of the main Soo Line track and the Farwell siding. Nobody was injured. Although not official, the accident may have been caused by six refrigerated cars which had been stored overnight at the Lowry siding. They apparently broke loose and were partially on the main track when the engines and several cars loaded with grain came through in the morning.

Three years ago 13 youngsters joined a competitive swimming team called the Alexandria Swim Club. Linda Engler and Cindy Gillispie were coaches. The group was new and all of the swimmers joined the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) so they could swim in some of the AAU sanctioned swim meets being held in the area. This was the birth of the AAU coming to Alexandria in the form of competitive swimming. AAU is a national sports oriented organization that sponsors and organizes amateur athletes in the United States.

1998, 25 years ago: During the next three months, the Knute Nelson Memorial Home in Alexandria will celebrate its 50th anniversary with “50 Years of Caring” celebration. In July the celebration will feature a Hawaiian luau for residents, families and friends; in August, a staff/volunteer luncheon; and the celebration will culminate in September with an open house for the entire community. Knute Nelson Memorial Home got its start through the generosity of Knute Nelson, who served the people of Minnesota as a public office holder for over 50 years.

2013, 10 years ago: The City of Alexandria has authorized Emergency Management Director Dennis Stark to purchase a new outdoor alert siren that will be located at Highway 29 South and 50th Avenue. The siren will replace an existing one at that location to provide better coverage for that area of the city as it continues to develop. The existing siren will be moved to the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Just for fun, 1883 – 140 years ago: The opening of the new Hotel Alexandria will be a brilliant affair and all should attend. Tickets including supper are placed at $3 per couple. During the afternoon the Alexandria Cornet Band will discourse and the new steamer will take out excursionists from 3 to 6 o’clock. The bus and Colby’s livery team will carry passengers during the day to and from the hotel for 25 cents round trip.

Sports Trivia, 1998 – 25 years ago: Lee Backhaus fired his second career no-hit game as the Alexandria Clipper baseball team breezed to an 11-0 win at Perham. His teammates pounded out a season high 14 hits as the First American-Classic Clippers picked up their third win in four outings this season. Backhaus never allowed a ball out of the infield in dominating the Perham lineup. With Backhaus firmly in control on the mound, Alexandria broke the game open in the top of the seventh with a two-out, nine-run rally. Backhaus previous no-hitter was against Waconia in the 1996 State Tournament.

