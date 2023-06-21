From the Echo Press archives, 1973: Woolworth's finishes major remodel at 517 Broadway

This Week in 1998 – 25 years ago: The local 10 p.m. news inserts from KCCO-TV in Alexandria will be eliminated effective this week, according to a news release from WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. “Coverage of farming, agribusiness and tourism will be included more often in the regular WCCO-TV at Ten,” says Channel 7 news director JacQueline Getty. Channel 4’s News at Noon, will, however, include a 6- to 7-minute update from the Alexandria studios and the current Friday Sports Extra will remain as is.

1973, 50 years ago: The Woolworth’s store at 517 Broadway in Alexandria has completed its remodeling project. The store interior has undergone a complete refurbishing which has led to the elimination of some things but mostly the addition of more merchandise. The 9,000-square-foot store has 7,500 linear feet of shelf space. Among those things added to Woolworth’s store are an expanded electronics department, finished and unfinished furniture, automotive goods, power tools, small appliances and adult hobby craft items.

1983, 40 years ago: After three years of on-again off-again planning, The Senator, an elderly retirement center, is about to be built in Alexandria. The building site is at 1415 Lake St. in east Alexandria near the Knute Nelson Memorial Home. The 38-unit retirement center was “saved” when Health Central, a Twin Cities-based non-profit healthcare system, became a partner in the project, according to Sheryl Lommen, marketing director of The Senator. The Senator is designed to be a retirement facility with a support system administered by Knute Nelson Memorial Home. It will offer its residents one meal per day, a 24-hour emergency call system, workshops, exercise rooms, and other recreational facilities. “It’s a unique concept to the area,” Lommen said. “I’m so thrilled that it’s finally going to be built.”

1998, 25 years ago: A new book about Minnesota’s athletic heroes contains information about Alexandria professional golfer Tom Lehman and his father Jim Lehman. The book, which is available at Alexandria area bookstores including B. Dalton, is titled Fifty Years Fifty Heroes, a Celebration of Minnesota Sports. It is written by Ross Bernstein of Minnetonka, who once portrayed the University of Minnesota mascot, Goldy the Gopher. The book, which includes more than 100 photos and thousands of historical facts, details the last 50 years of the state’s greatest moments in sports.

Representatives of Standard Iron gave Alexandria city officials a tour of its recently expanded Alexandria plant. The expansion added 40,000 square feet to its building and 40 new employees to its staff. The company, which specializes in metal fabrications, built all the handrails for the Mall of America and Target Center. They were one of the first companies to locate in Alexandria’s Industrial Park area.

2013, 10 years ago: The Douglas County Commissioners renewed a joint powers agreement with the State of Minnesota for the purpose of operating a Sentence to Serve program. Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said the program has been used for several years. Sentence to Serve allows criminals who have been identified as “non-dangerous offenders” to perform community work service in lieu of a jail sentence or fine. Offenders earn $8 per hour, which goes toward their fines.

Just for fun, 1998 – 25 years ago: The local Channel 7 station first went on the air as KCMT-TV nearly 40 years ago (Oct. 8, 1958). It was a full-service station providing local central Minnesota news throughout its broadcast day. When WCCO purchased the station, it switched to local news inserts within the Channel 4 newscasts.

Sports Trivia, 1948 – 75 years ago: Harold Bartz announced that he will have a special radio set up at the VFW Club rooms on the night of June 23 for all members who wish to get clear reception of the Joe Louis-Joe Walcott fight broadcast.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.