From the Echo Press archives, 1973: Opening of I-94 further boosts Alexandria's thriving economy

This Week in 1998 – 25 years ago: The summer job outlook in Douglas County looks very bright, according to Mike George, program specialist with the Job Service in Alexandria. An Alexandria-based temporary job service predicts a 20 to 25 percent increase in the number of jobs available for students and other job seekers in the area – the best job market in 25 years. Any teenager who wants a job should be able to find one, thanks to the Summer Youth Employment Program, which is part of the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program.

1973, 50 years ago: Dedication ceremonies were held for a new 40-foot flagpole at the Carlos Elementary School which was donated by Chippewa Post No. 934 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The pole was specially built with the assistance of Dick Gramatka and installed by VFW members with the aid of a truck from Pioneer Telephone Company.

The opening of Interstate 94 past Alexandria has aided a significant boost in the city’s economy, according to a study released this week by the Minnesota Highway Department. However, the freeway may not be the sole cause for the boom; Alexandria is growing as a commercial center for retail and business.

1983, 40 years ago: The Alexandria Telephone Company of Minnesota has announced the closing of the Alexandria Phone Shop, located at Highway 29 South, according to Bill Klint, United area manager. “The telephone industry underwent major changes on Jan. 1 of this year when new Federal Communications Commission rules to deregulate telephone equipment took effect. Since then, United’s Phone Shops have been viewed by the company primarily as retail establishments and, as such, are no longer cost effective to operate,” Klint said.

1998, 25 years ago: The Alexandria Technical College (ATC) is deeply concerned about a housing crunch that actually threatens enrollment. Some students have been accepted at the school and yet do not enroll because they either could not find a place to live or have heard by word of mouth that a severe housing shortage exists in the Alexandria area, according to Lynn Grueneich, ATC institutional marketing specialist. Residents in Douglas County can help by contacting ATC to let it know of any available housing. The housing units will then be placed on the school’s housing list.

2013, 10 years ago: Here’s a bright idea: Recycle those burned out florescent bulbs. Residents and businesses who are customers of Agralite Electric Cooperative, Alexandria Light and Power or Runestone Electric Association may recycle their florescent bulbs at Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management free of charge.

Just for fun, 1948 – 75 years ago: It is now possible to navigate the chain of five lakes by motorboat, thanks to about 60 men who responded to a request for help to clean up the channels between Geneva and Le Homme Dieu, Le Homme Dieu and Carlos, Carlos and Darling, and Darling and Cowdry. All brush, boulders, mud, etc. was removed. It is now possible to navigate this entire chain of lakes by motorboat without portaging.

1883 – 140 years ago: There will be one and perhaps two steamers on the chain of lakes surrounding Alexandria this season, which will afford ample opportunity for summer visitors to enjoy themselves to the fullest extent.

Sports Trivia, 1998 – 25 years ago: Jeff Pohlig of Alexandria completed his third season with the Rollins College water ski team in Tallahassee, Florida at the Southern Conference Collegiate Championships. Rollins College walked off with team title honors while Pohlig placed second overall individually. He has placed first in ski jumping in every college tournament he has competed in this year. Pohlig is a 1995 Jefferson High School graduate.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.