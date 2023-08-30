From the Echo Press archives, 1973: Lightning strikes man in Alexandria

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: Crackling lightning and booming thunder greeted early risers Thursday morning. It started out as a welcome relief after three days of extremely hot and humid weather with temps well into the 90s. However, the thunder bursts (three separate storms that morning) created all kinds of problems. The most serious incident occurred when Richard Meyer, 25, was struck by lightning at Herzog’s Roofing on the airport road. He was rushed to Douglas County South Hospital where he was listed in satisfactory condition. Lightning also struck a power transformer near the Douglas County Hospital about the same time. Hospital power was out for about an hour, as the auxiliary or standby power failed to kick in. Luckily, a surgical operation scheduled for that time had not yet started, and there were no other patient problems as a result. However, it was suggested that perhaps the hospital have more than one generator – an item that will likely be raised at a hospital trustee meeting in the near future.

1973, 50 years ago: The members of the Douglas County Commissioners were reportedly pleased with the recent bid results for construction of the county courthouse addition. The grand total – including the base bid and the two alternate plans for the general construction, mechanical and electrical – came to $782,318. That’s $67,700 below the architects estimate.

The Scrollers Committee of the Alexandria Area Chamber of Commerce visited Tom Gilbertson in his new business Taco John's. Tom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Gilbertson of this city.

1998, 25 years ago: An Alexandria company is breaking down the barriers in house design – dedicated to building houses that meet the unique needs of the handicapped. The company is Universal Totally Accessible Housing (UTAH), a group of Alexandria businessmen with expertise in architecture, the building trades and the healthcare industry. The group is headed by Paul Ringdahl of Ringdahl Architects, and Richard Hardine, who has worked in the health care field for more than 20 years. The UTAH approach is to design and build a house from the ground up with universally accessible features that meet the needs of a specific client.

2013, 10 years ago: Local kids enjoyed a summer fishing program sponsored by the Let’s Go Fishing program, with 119 kids participating in the fishing class and the fishing trips. On one morning, 30 Cub Scouts went fishing. Overall the kids caught 2,202 fish of all varieties. The top catch/release for any night on any boat for one night was 270 fish.

Just for fun, 1958 – 65 years ago: James K. LeRoy’s mare “Little Kitty” won the honors at the Chippewa County Fair in Montevideo, placing first in the Dan Patch Centennial Pace with LeRoy driving. Last week LeRoy raced at Owatonna winning one heat each with “Little Kitty” and “Star Dean.” Little Kitty’s mother was “Kitty Kat,” who paced to win many times in the Tri-State Circuit as well in the Grand Circuit.

Sports Trivia, 1998 – 25 years ago: Hal (Buzz) Miller, former Alexandria athlete and graduate, is beginning his 21st year season at the helm of the Willmar girl’s tennis team this fall. He has three starters back from a year ago with 54 girls taking part in pre-season drills.

1933 – 90 years ago: Caddies of the Alexandria Golf Club are having their annual tournament with close to 40 bag-toters scrambling for the crown now worn by Clarence Vipond, title-holder for the past three years. Vipond has already qualified with a snappy 77, serving notice to such contenders as Howie Mathiason, Art Ellis and others.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.