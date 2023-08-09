From the Echo Press archives, 1973: Dreaded Dutch elm disease reaches Douglas County

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: The main street in Kensington will be included in a special 50-minute documentary film of the Viking journey across the Atlantic in the 14th century. The controversial Kensington Runestone was found on a farm north of Kensington in 1898. The British Broadcasting Corp. in association with Time-Life, Inc. will be devoting about 25 percent of the 50-minute program to the controversy surrounding the Kensington stone.

1973, 50 years ago: The dreaded Dutch elm disease was first found in Minnesota 12 years ago, in 1961 in St. Paul. Like a cancer, the fungus – carried by beetles – has been slowly spreading throughout the state. The disease has now reached Douglas County with the first and only official case being confirmed on the east side of Lake Geneva near Alexandria. Dutch elm disease was also found for the first time this year in nearby Todd, Swift and Lac qui Parle counties.

Thousands crowded Broadway to take advantage of Crazy Day bargains in Alexandria retail stores. Some merchants were reportedly open for business as early as 6:30 a.m. because buyers were there when they hauled their merchandise to the streets.

1998, 25 years ago: Bruce Pohlig, president and owner of Continental Bridge, gave a tour of the company to business leaders and Chamber members recently. According to Pohlig, Continental Bridge is the largest manufacturer of prefabricated bridges in the country, with about 8,000 bridges in the field in the United States and around the world. The company is near Carlos on State Highway 29.

Long-time Douglas County Sheriff Howard Urness died on Aug. 11. He was 85. Urness followed his father’s (Bennie) and grandfather’s (Ole) footsteps and served as the local sheriff from 1959 until his retirement in 1975. Together the Urness domination of the office spanned a total of nearly seven decades. Howard was in law enforcement for 37 years, starting as a deputy for his father when he was 17 as they made raids on illegal moonshine distilleries. He joined the Alexandria Police Department in 1937 and served in the Military Police during WWII in the U.S., France and Germany.

2013, 10 years ago: The Douglas County Agricultural Association is celebrating 125 years of service to the community this year. Its main purpose is to put on its annual Douglas County Fair, and its dedicated board members who work to not only ensure that the fair goes on, but also that it continues to grow and maintain its status as one of the most successful county fairs in Minnesota. George Dyrstad of Alexandria joined the board in 1965 when he was the manager of Lake Region Co-op. Because he liked the 4-H program and the youth involved, he decided it would be a worthwhile way to spend his spare time. Little did he know he’d still be serving on the board 48 years later. Dyrstad recalls that there were about 13,000 fair-goers in 1965. Recent fairs have boasted attendance of nearly 50,000.

Just for fun, 1988 – 35 years ago: A headline read: “They look like ‘killer’ tomatoes, but friendly critters don’t bite,” said Leo Zacher, a retired farmer from Millerville. The giant tomato plants stand 8 feet tall. Last April Zacher planted two pairs each of Early Girl, Celebrity and Big Boy. Now in August, the Big Boy plants, the tallest of the bunch, lived up to their name in his yard on Parkview Road in Alexandria.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: C.J. “CAP” Reuter and longtime golfing companion Rudy Swore were among the 3,000 people who watched the final Resorters tournament championship at the Alexandria golf course. Reuter is the only golfer to compete in each and every Resorters since the famous tournament began back in 1922.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.