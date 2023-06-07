From the Echo Press archives, 1973: City of Alexandria explores going big into industrial development

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: The City of Alexandria is exploring the possibility of getting into the industrial development arena in a big way. Mayor Vern Bisson said the Alexandria area has plenty to offer, including the manpower. Mayo Johnson, representing the Alexandria Developers, appeared before the city council and said his group would be willing to sell the 135-acre tract of land south of the city — one of several industrial sites the developers have acquired in recent years. According to Bisson, the city would be in a better position to encourage economic growth through industrial development because of the advantages a local government unit has with the Minnesota Municipal Industrial Development Act.

1973, 50 years ago: Work has been underway to beautify what used to be an eyesore behind the Knute Nelson ballpark. The Park and Recreation Department, under the direction of Dean Melton, has planted grass, trees and shrubs, and put in a paved sidewalk and fence and several Martin houses. Yet to come is some gravel for the parking area and parking bumpers. The area is highly traveled because of the numbers of ducks and geese that live there year-round.

The Kwiknit Shop has moved to a new location in the former Family Optical building at 606 Broadway. The move has allowed the shop more space to display knitting and craft items.

1998, 25 years ago: Major crime in Douglas County has gone down 7% over the past year, and Sheriff Bill Ingebrigtsen credits his department. Douglas County has 15 fulltime licensed law enforcement officers in its sheriff’s department, including the sheriff himself. Nine work in street patrol, two are investigators, one works in narcotics, one is the official “canine officer,” and two work primarily in the office. Douglas County Jail has 18 full-time staff, including two jail administrators, two cooks, one transport officer, and four or five bailiffs to provide courtroom security. The jail has received a near-perfect rating from the state Department of Corrections. Ingebrigtsen said he’s very proud of his law enforcement officers and his jail staff.

2013, 10 years ago: The Alexandria Cardinal girls’ golf team is returning to the state meet for the 19th time in program history, tying Elk River for “most all-time” trips to state. The girls won the Section 8AAA tournament and now the girls will head to the Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Team members are Natalie Amundson, Shelby Iverson, Brynn Novotny, Amanda Bigger, Bridget Amundson and Emily Thul. “To be able to maintain such a consistent presence atop our conference and section has been quite remarkable,” said Coach Tim Zupfer.

Just for fun, 1948 – 75 years ago: Sidney Carlson, band director at Osakis High School for the past two years, will take over the management of the Alexandria Music Center. Carlson is a graduate of Alexandria High School and received his degree in music from the University of Minnesota. Carlson is a veteran of the Army Air Corps where he served as a bombardier. He was a prisoner of war for 10 months after being shot down while on a bombing mission in Europe.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: The Alexandria Jaycees will sponsor a Vikings Football-Basketball Sports Seminar in July. The event will feature two of the Minnesota Vikings, Carl Eller and Paul Krause, along with the coaches of the 1973 Minnesota Class A and AA basketball champions, Bill Wannamaker of Anoka and Bob McDonald of Chisholm. The clinics are available for boys in Grades 5-12. The cost is just $11.50 for two days. Each boy will participate one day in the football program and the other in basketball. The program is sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.

