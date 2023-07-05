From the Echo Press archives, 1973: Alexandria hospital bans visitors from smoking in patient rooms

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: Smokers will be affected by a new policy on smoking adopted by the Douglas County Hospital Board of Trustees. The unanimously approved guidelines include: 1. There will be no smoking by visitors in a patient’s room. Smoking may take place in lounges. 2. Smoking by patients will be permitted only with the consent of other patients in the room. 3. Ambulatory patients will not be permitted to smoke in bed but should use lounges. 4. Employees may smoke in the cafeteria and in lounges but not while on duty. The policy, according to Hospital Administrator Kent Sherwood, will create better conditions for patient recovery.

1948, 75 years ago: The village of Carlos opened its municipal liquor store, the first of its kind established in the county following the June 21 special election. The village has purchased the Falk building and has employed Swede Falk as manager. Supplies for the store have arrived and business was good on opening day.

1973, 50 years ago: Bellanca Director of Sales and Marketing Doug McConnell landed three Champion aircraft on the lawn of Arrowwood while salesman Dan Huschke brought in a Viking 300. Bellanca made the effort to “outshine” other aircraft firms before the National Flying Dentists which were meeting at Arrowwood. The planes all landed safely on the 700-foot front long lawn of Arrowwood.

Jim Clayton, Les Gaugert and Chuck McGuire, members of the Scrollers, the official welcoming committee of the Chamber of Commerce are pictured welcoming Rodney Lee, of Lee Motors to the Alexandria business community.

1998, 25 years ago: The new Alexandria Community Video is now completed and available at the Runestone Museum. This seven-minute video was designed to enhance employment recruitment, trade show presentations, and introduction to the community. It highlights the area’s educational and medical systems, year-round recreational activities, employment and business opportunities, and friendly and active residents. The video was initiated by the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission. A similar resource has not been available since the late 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSAX-TV in Alexandria has announced that ABC’s “Nightline” with Ted Koppel will return to the Monday through Friday 10:35 p.m. time slot, immediately following Eyewitness News at 10.

2013, 10 years ago: Four Minnesota schools were featured in a compilation of the top 50 community colleges in the nation and Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) is among the ranks. ATCC placed 24th in a rating conducted by the BestSchools.org. ATCC was recognized for its range of more than 50 study programs, tutoring services, post secondary enrollment options and graduation rate. The college has the highest graduation rate for a two-year public college in Minnesota and a job placement rate exceeding 90%.

Just for fun, 1973 – 50 years ago: The largest collection of aircraft ever assembled at the Alexandria Municipal Airport was the 150 aircraft brought to town by the National Flying Dentists. The group was having its convention at the Arrowwood Lodge. According to one pilot’s estimate, the assembled airplanes had a total value in excess of $3 million.

Sports Trivia, 1988 – 25 years ago: The Alexandria Clippers baseball team will hold its first annual Little League night at Knute Nelson Field in Alexandria. All Little League baseball players, wearing their team uniforms, and their parents will be admitted free of charge to Friday night’s game as the Clippers host Raymond to determine the conference championship. After the game, Little Leaguers who attended will receive a pass to a free baseball clinic hosted by the Clippers, where each player will be given individual attention, covering the fundamentals of all areas of the game.

More local history





Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.