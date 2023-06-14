From the Echo Press archives, 1958: Christina Lake Church nearly destroyed by lightning strike

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: More than 400 horsemen have registered for this weekend’s Horsemen’s Holiday and trail ride at Carlos State Park north of Alexandria. This is the 15th annual event sponsored by the Lake Region Saddle Club. The event is billed as the world’s largest trail ride. The special feature this year will be the dedication of a new administration building at the park in memory of the late Vernard Trenne of Alexandria, a founder of the Horsemen’s Holiday, and a man who devoted much of his time promoting the expansion of the state park facilities.

1958, 65 years ago: The Christina Lake Church, rural Melby, was almost destroyed by fire when its steeple was struck by lightning in the early morning. The church proper, Sunday School room, and new pews were destroyed. Firemen and church members salvaged the organ, a piano, a stove and dishes. All that remained intact was the kitchen at the rear of the church.

1973, 50 years ago: As a result of state legislation passed during the last session, Douglas County and the City of Alexandria have been authorized to employ 31 young people for the summer. The Summer Youth Employment Program pays $1.60 per hour to youth up to age 22 for 30 hours per week for 10 weeks. Douglas County has been allocated $9,403 and Alexandria $4,119. Matching funds (12.5%) are required which brings the above totals to $10,578.58 and $4,633.87. The amount of funds allocated was determined by population. Using the above rate-per-hour, the maximum to be earned by those eventually employed would be $48 per week, or $480 for the 10-week period.

1998, 25 years ago: Although the final cost was more than expected, the Alexandria City Council recently accepted bids to build a new eight-unit T-hangar and access road at the airport. The total cost of the project is $356,198. Lee’s Construction of Alexandria was the low bidder for the hangar work. State funds will cover the bulk of the project’s cost. The city’s share amounts to $125,080. This turned out to be nearly three times more than the $41,240 the city budgeted for its share of the project. The city’s cost increased because of a change in the state’s funding formula for hangar projects, according to City Administrator Jim Taddei.

2013, 10 years ago: In the name of efficiency and ultimately managing costs, the Douglas County Hospital will merge its medical and surgical departments. The push to merge comes from declining census, or fewer people admitted to the hospital. Margaret Kalina, director of patient services and chief nursing officer, said, “Since 2007, like most hospitals, we’ve seen a slight decrease in our inpatient census. Health care reform and initiatives are driving less hospitalization and more outpatient services.” Because of the fluctuating census, they have merged the two departments. Hospitals in Willmar, Fergus Falls and Bemidji are similar in size to the Douglas County Hospital and all have merged their medical and surgical departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just for fun, 1883 – 140 years ago: The editor of the Glenwood Messenger reported how he found two ladies locked out of their house and kindly raised a ladder and held it while one of the ladies mounted to a second-story window and passed in. What we would like to know is why the editor, in acting gallant, did not climb the ladder and admit the ladies himself.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: John Basten, the golf pro at the Alexandria Golf Club, says caddies are desperately needed to work the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association tournament. All kids – 14 and older – interested should turn out for one of two caddy training sessions.

More local history





Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.