From the Echo Press archives, 2013: Alexandria marathoners OK after bomb kills 3, injures 140 in Boston

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: A television crew will be in Alexandria probably the last week in July to film the Kensington Runestone story. The program will be aired sometime in November. However, in order to see the show you would have to go to London, England – or thereabouts – as the filmmakers are from the British Broadcasting Com (BBC). To be called “The Viking Saga Story,” the BBC effort will follow the Viking route to America and the program will feature on-the-scene film reports from Iceland, Greenland — and Alexandria, Minnesota.

1973, 50 years ago: The magnificent Mork Property, a 110-acre area belonging to the state fisheries department on the south shore of Lake Miltona, is getting a face-lift that could transform it into one of Douglas County’s most beautiful wildlife and park areas. High above a small lake and fish spawning area, the site is already a bird-watchers delight while including a minibike and nature trail. State forester John Krantz directed the planting of 6,000 bushes and trees in cooperation with junior members of the Viking Sportsmen. State agencies are involved – the fisheries department, which owns the land and the state park system.

Rotary Beach on Lake Le Homme Dieu will get a make-over this spring, a lake shore erosion pilot project in which the federal government invested $40,000 last year. Tom Fischer and Cliff Emmert of the county conservation office said that seeding and other planting will beautify the area. Plans are also underway to prevent vehicle travel over the entire surface. Green Thumb will provide the manpower, Fischer and Emmert the know-how.

1998, 25 years ago: An expansion project at the Douglas County Hospital is in full swing. The project includes a new cancer treatment center in conjunction with the St. Cloud Hospital, a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit and an expansion of the hospital’s operating room. The work is taking place on the northeast portion of the building.

2013, 10 years ago: All four of the Alexandria area women who were competing at the Boston Marathon are OK after two bombs exploded near the finish line of the race. Three people were killed and more than 140 were injured in the blasts, occurring in a sidewalk area at about 1:45 p.m. Central Standard Time, about two hours after the first finishers crossed the line. The four friends from Alexandria who qualified for the prestigious race are Jeanne Barlage, Sabrina Hoppe, Julie Miller and Shawn Severson. In a phone interview, Barlage said that she had just crossed the finish line, in just under four hours, when the first bomb went off.

Just for fun, 1948 – 75 years ago: Henry Joula of Alexandria is already feeding his family from produce from his garden. His crop from last summer was so large and so bountiful that his family couldn’t eat all of it, so they left it in the ground. The crop weathered the winter so well and was so tender and solid that he is now spending all his free time digging in the garden. He finds it very profitable since food prices are so high.

Also 75 years ago: M.M. “Fats” Lorsung is busy constructing a building which will house his new chicken and steak house at 1404 Broadway.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: Steve Maack set a new Jefferson High School high jump record as Alexandria’s Cardinals made a shambles out of a six-school track invitational at Ricori High School in Cold Spring. Clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches, Maack erased a mark of 6 feet, 1½ inches set by Tom Pederson in 1971.

