From the Echo Press archives, 1933: Travelers Inn adds air conditioner

This Week in 1988 – 65 years ago: Gov. Orville L. Freeman visited Alexandria to help dedicate the new Chamber of Commerce Runestone Museum. The governor was pictured about to cut the dedication ribbon, along with Lee Johnson and Gordon Duenow, members of the museum committee.

1973 – 50 years ago: Lynda Carter, the reigning Miss World, will make appearances in Alexandria, according to Lee Johnson of Coca Cola and Frostie Root Beer which are sponsoring the visit. Miss Carter, the tallest girl in the pageant at 5 foot 10 inches, is a singer and model from Tempe, Arizona and was crowned by comedian Bob Hope. Appearances in Alexandria will include Olson’s Super Market, Viking Plaza, Welcome Inn on KCMT, Jerry’s Jack and Jill and Bob’s Clothes Shop.

1933, 90 years ago: Patrons of the Travelers Inn in this city found a place where they could keep cool during the 100-degree weather the first part of this week as Tom Rose, owner, installed a Carrier Weathermaker in the popular cafe. The air-conditioning device washes, filters and cools all of the air passing through the building and keeps the temperature at a fixed point no matter how hot it is outside.

1973, 50 years ago: Bellanca Aircraft Corporation of Alexandria has announced its recent affiliation with the General Aviation Manufacturing Association (GAMA). An organization representing more than 99% of general aviation manufacturing in the United States, GAMA was formed in 1970 to create a better climate of growth for general aviation.

The names Alexandria Clean-Way and Environmental Products, Inc. may soon be household words in hardware stores all over the country. Clean-Way is a garbage can holder being marketed by Environmental Products, Inc. of Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

1998, 25 years ago: A fiber-optic cable was cut three miles south of the Osakis Interstate-94 exit, disrupting all long-distance phone calls for a day. A Runestone Electric Association crew cut into a U.S. West line while plowing in an underground cable for a new consumer account. REA General Manager Rick Banke said it appears that the location of the cable was mismarked. The fiber-optic cut affected the majority of Douglas County, including 20,000 Sprint customers as well as customers using the Gardonville, Midwest and Osakis telephone companies.

Theatre L’Homme Dieu, the longest continuously running summer theater in Minnesota, will soon begin its 1998 season. The theater got its start 38 years ago (in 1960), when residents and vacationers in the area wanted a live theater, and professors and students at St. Cloud State University sought an opportunity for students to hone their skills during summer break. A partnership was born, and the theater has offered a variety of productions ever since. The cast and crew, a mixture of professional actors, directors and designers, along with apprentices from colleges and universities in Minnesota and surrounding states, all live “on campus” at Theatre L’Homme Dieu during the summer season.

2013, 10 years ago: The majority of voters have expressed support for the consolidation of the Brandon and Evansville school districts. The results of the special June 25 election are as follows: Brandon School District – 243 votes for consolidation, 146 against. Evansville School District – 332 votes for consolidation, 23 votes against. The merger is official July 1, 2013.

Just for fun, 1998 – 25 years ago: Theatre L’Homme Dieu’s season includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Ten Nights in a Barroom, The Star Spangled Girl, Bye Bye Birdie, You Can’t Take it With You, and Arsenic and Old Lace.

Sports Trivia, 1948 – 75 years ago: A big sunfish broke the all-time record in the Cowing Robards annual big fish contest. The fish is now on display in the cooler at the store. It was caught by Gordon Sims of Minneapolis and weighed in at a whopping 1 pound 15 ½ ounces.

More local history





Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.