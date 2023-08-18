From the Echo Press archives, 1933: New discovery to be shown at the Douglas County Fair: Television

This Week in 1998 – 25 years ago: The southeast bypass around Alexandria, known as County Road 46, is nearly complete after several years of work. Most of the bypass opened a month ago: the stretch that runs from the intersection of McKay Avenue and 6th Avenue East southward to the intersection of Pioneer Road and Hazel Hill Road. By the end of September, the final stretch should be open: 34th Avenue on South Broadway eastward to the currently opened portion, which is County Road 46. The bypass is a joint project between the City of Alexandria and Douglas County.

1933, 90 years ago: Television, the latest discovery in the radio and electrical worlds, will be shown on the Midway at the Douglas County Fair this year. Residents of Douglas County will have the opportunity of being some of the first people in the United States to view the new scientific discovery that transmits faces as well as voices through the air.

1973, 50 years ago: There’s an aura of anticipation as operator Clara Olson compiles the accurate count which will reveal who is to be the 25,000th customer whose hair styling she has done since purchasing the Darling Coiffures shop from former operator Pat Cox. The beauty operation is conducted in her home on Lake Darling. Clara’s husband is Sanford Olson, an employee at 3M. They have two children, Lisa, 6, and Kerry, who is 3.

1983, 40 years ago: Final touches are being put on the new 50-by-100-foot building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. It replaces the old 30-by-60-foot Heritage Building on the eastern edge of the fairgrounds. The fair board named the new building in Harold G. Johnson’s honor. Johnson, secretary of the Douglas County Fair for the past 24 years, served on the fair board for six years prior to being appointed secretary. The Harold G. Johnson building will house all of the activities formerly held in the Heritage Building, including the Douglas County Senior Citizen’s display, the Brush and Palette Club’s exhibit, and other commercial exhibitors.

1998, 25 years ago: For three weeks, the price of gasoline has hovered beneath the dollar mark. It’s the first time that’s happened in the Alexandria area since the early 1980s. The lower gas prices are a result of a glut of crude oil on the world market, according to Neal Schultz, manager of the Holiday gas station on 3rd Avenue East. That could end, he added, because some oil-producing countries have purposely cut back on production in an effort to raise the price per barrel.

2013, 10 years ago: A piece of Alexandria’s past was unexpectedly uncovered on the front of a downtown antique shop. Jeff and Lynelle Lanoue, owners of Past and Present Home Gallery, are in the process of updating the front of the building at 619 Broadway. When workers took down the white tin that was covering the narrow brick above the entrance to the building, they were surprised to see a yellow sign adorned with the words “J.C. Penney Company.”

Just for fun, 2013 – 10 years ago: The first Alexandria J.C. Penney store opened in 1927 at 112 Broadway. On Nov. 7, 1940, it opened at its new location known as the Hanson Building at 619-621 “South” Broadway, where Past and Present Home Gallery is now, without the “south” part in its address.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: KCMT-KNMT TV will broadcast three pre-season pro-football games starting Aug. 18 with the Vikings taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Curt Gowdy and Al De Rogatis will be the broadcasters during these pre-season games, including the Los Angeles Rams and the world champion Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.