From the Echo Press archives, 1933: Alexandria's 100-hour endurance drive sees driver handcuffed to the wheel

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: The Douglas County Hospital Board of Trustees voted unanimously to redesign the parking lot at the hospital addition in order to save about 30 oak trees which would be eliminated under the current plans. The option will add about $10,000 to the parking lot cost.

The District 206 school board approved a plan to let bids for an all-weather track following a presentation by Administrator Bob Jones concerning other such tracks in the area. Jones said he and others had visited six tracks and talked with staff and contractors about the rubber-asphalt tracks. He said price estimates of $30,000 to $40,000 range appeared realistic.

1973, 50 years ago: Under the direction of Les Gaugert, the Alexandria Rotary Club planted another 100 trees at Fillmore Park. It was the second year that the Rotarians have done this. It’s all part of a five-year plan which eventually will turn the park into a beautiful wooded area. One hundred trees were planted last year — and 97 of them are growing.

The 1973 Miss Osakis will be chosen on June 3 at coronation ceremonies. Candidates include: Patricia Nelson, Jacqueline Vogel, Darla Hendricks, Kathleen Tenhoff, Cindy Anderson, Denise Larsen, Boone Goodwin, Robin Jenson and Helen Ann Peterson.

The corner of 13th and Broadway is the site of a new business in the Alexandria economic community. Under the ownership and management of Tom and Vicki Gilbertson, the new Taco John’s unit will be serving hard and soft shell tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tostados, chili fritos and apple grandes.

1998, 25 years ago: Two Alexandrians are among 36 new state troopers who will graduate from the Minnesota State Patrol Candidate School. Melissa Johnson and Timothy Salto attended the 15-week training at the National Guard facility at Camp Ripley north of Little Falls. Following graduation, the new troopers will report to their assigned State Patrol district for an additional 12 weeks of field training with veteran troopers.

2013, 10 years ago: Andes Tower Hills Ski/Snowboard and Cross Country Ski Area, located near Alexandria, opened the hills to the public for the last time this snow season on May 4. This is the first time that Andes Tower Hills has been open in May. The ski area opened for seven months, starting back in November for the 2012 season. Due to late season snowfalls and the fact that most of the slopes face north to keep the sun from directly melting the snow is the reason why the resort has so much snow this season, said manager Tom Anderson. This is the first time that Andes has downhill and cross-country skiing in May.

Just for fun, 1933 – 90 years ago: Amid the blare of bugles and the clicking of photographic shutters, the “100-hour endurance drive” got underway. The event is sponsored by the Park Region Echo with Alexandria business firms. Jack Cress, formerly of Parkers Prairie, driving the Rockne sedan, will neither stop the car nor leave the wheel during the entire run which lasts four days, four nights and four hours. Gas, oil, fuel and food will be taken on while the car is in motion. The driver is hand-cuffed to the wheel so that he is unable to leave the car.

Sports Trivia, 1998 – 25 years ago: Amy Risvedt of Alexandria qualified for 1998 National Gymnastics Championships recently after a superb performance in the Region 4 competition held in Minot, North Dakota. Risvedt, who was competing against the top gymnasts from Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, and Iowa, had a 35.10 all-around score to qualify for nationals in Austin, Texas. Risvedt has been training at the North Crest Gymnastics and Dance in St. Cloud for the past four years.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.