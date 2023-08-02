From the Echo Press archives, 1933: Alexandria businesses make Depression-era workday cuts

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: July 30 marked the end of an era when ABW, formerly Alexandria Boat Works, ceased retail boat sales after 88 years. CEO Jack Movold announced that the firm has sold its retail outlet to Hustad Corporation, which will operate the outlet as Interstate Marine. ABW will remain a distributor of boats and other goods. In announcing the sale, Movold said that the demands of the distributing business indicated the need to sell the retail outlet to a firm which was in the position to devote full-time to the retail portion of the business.

1933, 90 years ago: The Park Region Echo has joined the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933 and has cut the working time of mechanics to 35 hours a week and clerical employees to 40 hours a week. This cut in working time from 60 hours a week to 35 hours for the linotype operators and printers makes it impossible for us to mail out the paper to Alexandria city and rural subscribers on Wednesday night as in the past, and hereafter the Park Region Echo will not reach those subscribers earlier than Thursday afternoon. About 20 Alexandria businesses declared they would comply with the plan of 40 hours work for clerks and 35 hours for mechanics until such time as the codes of their various business and industrial groups were OK'd by the Roosevelt administration.

1973, 50 years ago: The Douglas County Hospital Board of Trustees has adopted a new salary schedule for certain classes of employees. Generally the raises amount to about five percent increases. Listed as a few salary bases for the hospital now are: registered nurse, $632.50 per month ($3.65 per hour); licensed practical nurse, $500 per month ($2.885 per hour); nurse aide, housekeeping, maid, kitchen aides and orderlies, $335 per month ($1.99 per hour). These examples of salaries represent basic pay rates for the classifications mentioned and do not include individual adjustments for longevity, additional training, previous experience, special differentials or merit. The hospital currently has about 240 employees.

1998, 25 years ago: Alexandria-based Rural Cellular Corporation (RCC) has received regulatory approvals and completed the purchase of the outstanding stock of Western Maine Cellular, Inc. (WMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Utilities, Inc., for approximately $7.5 million. WMC's cellular service in western Maine links RCC’s existing cellular operation in central Maine to its recently acquired multi-state cellular system which covers the entire state of Vermont and select markets in New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts, and which operates as Cellular One.

2013, 10 years ago: Within Minnesota there were 79,800 farms in 2011, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Every few years many of these farms are sold or reconstructed. A total of 184 farms are being recognized as Century Farms in Minnesota. Five of these farms are in Douglas County including: Gary and Ida Adamson, Kensington; John and Carolyn Chlian, Alexandria; Gladys J. Freudenberg, Garfield; Ronald James Kramer, Osakis; David and Deb Waldvogel, Osakis.

Just for fun, 1898 – 125 years ago: They are putting in new sidewalks in Kensington and it is a great improvement to the town. Now you can take a walk with your best girl without stumbling or falling between the cracks.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: Hockey players enjoyed a summer game at the Alexandria City Park during their annual picnic. Tennis players vacated the courts, Dean Melton brought in the nets, and a plastic puck was used. It was a little stickier than in the winter, but other conditions were much the same with several puddles of water scattered about the area from recent rains. Several times last winter, they played on their home ice with water on the ends of the rink.

