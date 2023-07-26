From the Echo Press archives, 1898: Alexandria to get telephones

This Week in 1973 – 50 years ago: A kidney dialysis machine is not in the cards for Douglas County Hospital currently, unless a less expensive way of obtaining and operating the machines is found. Hospital Administrator Kent Sherwood told the hospital board of trustees that the area served by the hospital does not have the population to support such machines and that the cost of maintaining them might be prohibitive. Sherwood told the trustees that current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines call for dialysis clinics to be at least two hours apart by road and there are currently three clinics within that radius around Alexandria: Willmar, Little Falls and Fargo.

1973, 50 years ago: The Alexandria City Council is weighing the possibility of purchasing a second siren (for tornado or other disaster type warning) to be located in the Victoria Heights area. The present siren, on the Central School roof, does not reach far enough to cover the entire city. Civil Defense director Bob Collins recommended a third siren be located on the southern part of the city to cover the expansion along Highway 29.

Leaving on vacation? Chief George McKay urges residents to fill in a “Request for Residence Check” form at the police station before departing. It’s kind of nice knowing that your home will be under surveillance by the police during your absence. But you’ve got to let them know first.

1988, 35 years ago: The Jefferson High School Marching Band returned like conquering heroes from yet another victory. For the fourth consecutive year, the band marched off as Grand Champion of the Minneapolis Aquatennial Grand Parade. In addition the band was honored for Best Color Guard, Best Drum Majors and Best Band of the Triple A class. The 180-member band performed on Minneapolis streets in an 80-degree heat wave. Band Director John Anderson said that when the announcer stated, after an extended wait, that the Alexandria Marching Band won, "We all went nuts, of course.”

1998, 25 years ago: The 2000 “Millennium Bug” won’t be biting the Douglas County Hospital if all goes well. The hospital has been busy getting all of its computer programs and equipment compliant with the year 2000, according to Douglas County Hospital Administrator Bill Flaig. The “Millennium Bug,” as it’s often called, is the computer glitch that could occur in the year 2000 in computers that have not been updated. Many computers have chips in them without the year 2000, which will throw things out of whack, so to speak, in the next century.

2013, 10 years ago: Solar Skies in Alexandria recently added laser welding capabilities by installing a full plate laser welder, the first and only of its kind in the United States. The new machine will allow Solar Skies to weld copper absorber plates, manufacture full sheet aluminum absorber plates and more. Solar Skies manufactures solar thermal collectors and distributes solar tanks and components for both residential and commercial use.

Just for fun, 1898 – 125 years ago: A franchise to put in a local telephone exchange has been granted the Alexandria Telephone Co. This company will include many of the financially strongest men in the village and will be backed by ample capital. The very best set of instruments and wire to be found will be used, and the work will be completed by fall.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: Alexandria, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Moorhead and Brainerd have formed a swimming conference. The new conference was set up to give the Amateur Athletic Union swimmers more competition with less travel involved. The new conference is called the Northern Lights Conference. Its first conference meet will be in Alexandria at the Central Junior High Swimming Pool.

