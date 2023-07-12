From the Echo Press archives, 1883: Fire deals Evansville a 'terrible blow'

This Week in 1883 – 140 years ago: A fire started in the bank building on Kron Street in Evansville. Everything possible was done to save the building but to no avail. The fire spread so fast that in an hour and a half, 27 buildings were in ruins, of which 17 were business buildings. Men and ladies took part bravely to help save property and are worthy of a great deal of credit. No lives were lost and no one injured. The loss was $105,450 and insurance $36,300. This is a terrible blow to the thriving town of Evansville, and one from which she will soon recover. Most of the merchants will rebuild at once and a committee was appointed to consult with railroad officials regarding getting supplies at reduced rates.

1973, 50 years ago: The Alexandria Recreation Department is seeking a director for the newly established Douglas County Senior Center programs. The newly formed county program currently includes senior citizen programs in Alexandria, Evansville, Kensington, Millerville and Osakis and will hopefully involve the remaining communities in the county soon. This program is funded for the fiscal year 1973-74 through a Title III grant through the Older Americans Act and the Governor’s Citizens Council on Aging.

1998, 25 years ago: Visitors at Carlos State Park may notice that the entrance to the park is not where it used to be. Due to construction, the entrance has been temporarily moved to the old access road. It’s located just south of the main entrance, and the interpretive center is being used as a temporary registration office. Construction is being done to improve traffic flow into the park, and to provide parking and turn-around areas. Other improvements include new sidewalks, better lighting, handicap accessible curbing and an employee parking lot.

Sue Lundeen has moved back to her hometown of Alexandria to fill a new marketing specialist position created by Runestone Electric Association (REA). Her responsibilities will include helping new customers with new electric service contracts, internet access applications, working with the key accounts programs and marketing activities for the co-op. REA created the position to address the need for an increased emphasis on customer service in a restructured utility industry.

2013, 10 years ago: The dental practice of Lowell Einerson welcomes Dan Einerson to the dental staff. Dan grew up in Alexandria, as did his wife Angie, and after completing dental school at the University of Minnesota, did a one-year general practice residency in Chicago, Illinois.

Just for fun, 1983 – 40 years ago: The mercury hit this summer’s highest temperature reading at 96 degrees. At area lakes, most beaches were so filled with people that they looked like opened sardine cans lined with people clad in swimming suits. Boats bobbed around in bays while other beach-goers made use of anything that floated. “We were virtually cleaned out” of water accessories, said Interstate Marine salesman Mike Schoenack. Jeff Cole, manager of Alexandria’s Pamida store, said that from Friday to Sunday, his store sold a total of 99 fans. So many people were using fans or air conditioners that Runestone Electric Association (REA) had to curtail its use of power, said Rick Banke, energy conservation director of Runestone.

Sports Trivia, 1973 – 50 years ago: The best golf scores of the summer were turned in for men’s league play at the Alexandria golf club. No less than 37 golfers turned in sub-par nine-hole scores with their handicaps. Cap Paciotti fired his best round of the summer, a gross score of one-over-par 37. Along with his 7-handicap, Paciotti had the best net score of the night with 30.

