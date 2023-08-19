Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, Aug. 18

Senior College enlightens

Thumbs Up: It’s never too late to learn new things. The Senior College of West Central Minnesota is proof of that. Its fall season kicks off in person on Sept. 12 and offers a provocative lecture series with scholars from across the state. Topics: major cases of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 term; the power of building an inclusive community; a history of alcohol and what it means to prevent alcohol abuse; the crime of the century – the kidnapping of Charles Lindberg, Jr.; deaths that have occurred in national parks; the magic of the Little Golden Books; runes and runic inscriptions and more. Designed for adults 50+, adults of all ages are welcome.The fall series continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. through Oct. 19 at the Alexandria Technical and Community College Auditorium 743. Admission for the lecture series is by season membership only. A single registration fee of $125 covers all 12 lectures for the season. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 320-762-4510 or 888-234-1313, or visit alextech.edu/SeniorCollege .

Inconsiderate drivers of loud vehicles

Thumbs Down: It’s hard to understand how some drivers thoroughly enjoy making very loud noises with their vehicles. Do they believe other people enjoy it? It’s not just a few taps on the accelerator but a prolonged, ear-splitting rumble that can’t be ignored. A reader sent us an email about the issue: “I realize all of the people that have loud vehicles are really doing it for their own enjoyment,” the reader said. “They do not realize how disgusting it is on a beautiful summer day/evening while watching TV and how annoying it is to people that live by a busy street. In the evening, instead of the beautiful weather we have to close the window to hear the TV. It would be very considerate of you to enjoy them in a non-residential area. Thank you for your consideration.”

Grants for nonprofits

Thumbs Up: Attention nonprofits: The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is accepting applications for its last grant cycle of 2023 through Friday, Aug. 18. The foundation awards grants to nonprofits in the communities served by the company. Grants support programs focused on the Foundation’s two main areas of giving, Community Vitality and Education. CenterPoint Energy is Minnesota’s largest natural gas utility, serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in more than 260 Minnesota communities. CenterPoint Energy’s charitable foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation .

Illegal signs

Thumbs Down: Signs, signs, everywhere signs. And some of them are illegal. The Todd County Public Works Department issued a reminder that placing political and other advertising signage is not allowed under state law on any highway right-of-way. This also includes real estate signs, yard sale signs, advertisements and other signs. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the same state law. The highway right-of-way includes driving lanes, inside and outside of shoulders, ditches and sight corners at intersections. Objects along roadways pose hazards. These signs can be a distraction to drivers, and can get in the way of important work being done by maintenance crews. Violators face a misdemeanor. Civil penalties also may apply if the placement of a sign contributes to a motor vehicle crash and injures a person or damages a motor vehicle that runs off the road.

Storm-chasing contractors

Thumbs Down: It seems that every time a bad storm hits, out-of-town contractors come swooping in offering quick, cheap fixes for repairing roofs or other damage. They canvas neighborhoods in search of “work” that they may or may not even attempt to do. Many will specifically target older homeowners who they perceive as more likely to have savings, according to AARP . “It’s safest to only trust contractors that you proactively reach out to.” noted the AARP in a news release. “Also, regardless of who you are talking to, get written estimates and compare bids from multiple contractors before starting any work. Finally, pay no more than a third of the total cost prior to the work beginning – and then only when materials arrive.”

