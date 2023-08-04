Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, Aug. 4

Golf event packs a punch

Thumbs Up: The 102nd Resorters Golf Tournament is in full swing at the Alexandria Golf Club this week. Some people may think the tournament is just for golfers. It’s more than that. It’s also a time when friendships are renewed, family traditions are preserved and the local economy gets a boost. More than 500 golfers entered the tournament this year. And most of them bring along an entourage of loyal followers – friends and family members who cheer them on. For a full week, these visitors from all over the country join the golfers in the tournament not only to compete, but to explore the area, enjoy local restaurants, shop, fill up with gas, go sight-seeing, take in a movie, support our museums and maybe, just maybe, have such a good time, they end up moving here. The Resoters championship matches take place tomorrow, Saturday, and is sure to spark memorable moments. The public, as always, is invited to watch the action and cheer their favorite golfers on.

Support for AM radio

Thumbs Up: AM radio fans can rejoice. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar D-MN, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, announced that the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act passed the Committee. The legislation would direct federal regulators to require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles at no additional charge. “Minnesotans look to AM radio for everything from news and weather updates to music and sports scores. It’s critical to protect AM radio for our communities, but right now, it's on the chopping block,” said Klobuchar. “That’s why I’ve been working to pass the AM for Every Vehicle Act, and now this legislation is one step closer to becoming law.” The act would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule that requires automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate or additional payment, fee, or surcharge. It also requires any automaker that sells vehicles without access to AM broadcast radio before the effective date of the NHTSA regulation to clearly disclose to consumers that the vehicle lacks access to AM broadcast radio.

Cathy Dunmire helped the Wharf succeed

Thumbs Up: A reader brings up a good point about a story we printed in our July 19 issue, “Dumire’s on the Lake” in Brainerd that was on a list of America’s Best Restaurants. It didn’t mention Cathy Dunmire, who owned the Wharf along with Craig Dunmire. “Cathy was a very strong backbone for the Wharf,” the reader said. “She had equal tireless hours in creating the business that the Wharf was famous for. Anyone from the Alexandria area during the 12 years the Wharf was open knows Cathy and what she added to the business to make it succeed. The Wharf, employees and customers alike, adored her, her wit and her ability to handle any situation.”

In our backyard

Thumbs Up: You don’t have to travel far to find fun and unique events in Douglas County. Exhibit one: The Lake Carlos State Park. There’s always programs and activities to keep kids of all ages and their families well entertained. From Aug. 4-9 alone, activities include Fishing Frenzy Friday, Crafty Canines Story Time, Archery in the Park, explore the park’s Visitor Center, Fish and Fish Printing (known as "Gyotaku," the name for the ancient Japanese art of making prints of fish on paper), Wonders of the Pond – a Pack-a-Snack Story Hike, geocaching and more. For more information go the Lake Carlos State Park website or find them on Facebook.

Balloons can harm wildlife

Thumbs Down: Here’s something to consider about balloon releases. A reader emailed us about the environmental damage from balloons. “The balloons do not end up with our loved ones in heaven,” the reader said. “They float around and eventually deflate, landing in our fields, trees, waterways, etc. As a member of several birding clubs, I have seen numerous presentations showcasing the horrors endured by wildlife who mistake the colorful, deflated balloons for food, or wildlife that starved to death because of balloon ribbons wrapped around their legs, wings, beak, etc.” The reader said he wished those promoting balloon releases could find a more nature-friendly way to honor their loved ones.

