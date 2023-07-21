Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, July 21

A state park perk

Thumbs Up: Minnesota state parks, including Lake Carlos State Park , is doing something worthy of a thumbs up – giving away kids’ activity booklets as part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ new Junior Ranger program. Kids can pick up a free Junior Ranger booklet, available during open office hours at state parks, to begin the adventure. Kids will investigate the ways that plant and animal adaptations are like superpowers through a mix of on-the-page and on-the-trail activities. They might discover state park habitats, move like an animal, focus on their senses, learn how to protect wildlife, avoid poison ivy, outsmart ticks and more, according to park leaders. When kids complete the activities, they earn a free Junior Ranger patch, which they can obtain at a state park ranger station or visitor center. The booklet activities were created by state park naturalists to encourage learning and exploration for ages 6-10, or anyone young at heart. Get more details at mndnr.gov/junior-ranger .

A spendy oil change

Thumbs Down: Savvy consumers may want to do a little checking around before getting an oil change. A visitor from out of the area was shocked to see his oil change bill of $92. He called a few other places in the Alexandria area and found one for just $59. Last May, Minnesota passed a price gouging law that includes a provision to prohibit retailers of an “essential consumer good or service” from engaging in price gouging during an “abnormal market disruption.” The law, however, only covers certain situations, including a natural or human-made disaster, a public health emergency, and a national or local emergency. Maybe the law should apply to more situations? Send your opinion to aedenloff@echopress.com .

Minnesota: a top state for business

Thumbs Up: Here’s good news about Minnesota’s business climate. It ranks fifth among America’s “top states for business,” according to CNBC.com . According to the survey, Minnesota ranked in the top 10 for infrastructure; technology and innovation; and life, health and inclusion. Other categories considered cost of doing business; workforce; economy; education; business friendliness; access to capital and cost of living.

Health insurance scammers

Thumbs Down: Watch out for scammers if you need to purchase health insurance through MNsure . MNsure offers these three tips: 1. Check the website URL. The best way to know you’re getting comprehensive coverage is to make sure you use MNsure.org to shop for health insurance. Make sure you click on MNsure.org if using a search engine, or type MNsure.org into the address bar. 2. Take advantage of MNsure’s free and anonymous cost estimates online. MNsure.org has a cost estimator tool that allows you to shop for health plans without submitting your contact information. Be careful with websites that insist on collecting your telephone number to provide you with an estimate. 3. Watch out for unsolicited calls, especially those that require immediate payment.

Cable, internet bills on the rise

Thumbs Down: The good news: A recent report from the website doxo.com shows that nationwide, consumers are seeing only a 1.7% increase in their bills from this time last year. The bad news: The same report shows that the average household in Alexandria spends $1,349 on cable and internet per year – 16% higher than the U.S. yearly average of $1,161. Per month, the average Alexandria household spends $148 on cable and internet bills, which is 26% higher than the U.S. monthly average of $118.

A new Christmas display

Thumbs Up: Here’s a cool Alexandria event that doesn’t happen until four months from now but organizers are already planning and accepting donations for it: A free walk-through Christmas light display that will be open to the public from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1 in the Legacy of the Lakes Gardens. The organizers, the Friends of Christmas, are working with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce to raise $35,000 to purchase the light displays. Donations payable to Friends of Christmas may be sent to 206 Broadway or dropped off at the Chamber office. The displays must be ordered by Aug. 1, so send donations now. For more information, call 320-763-3161.

If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, email it to aedenloff@echopress.com or mail it to Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.