Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, July 7

Stopping speeders

Thumbs Up: Lead foots beware. A statewide extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign is taking place for the entire month of July. Officers, deputies and troopers will be looking for speeders endangering their own lives and the lives of others. We give a thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), which is coordinating the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program. “The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day have a deadly reputation on Minnesota roads,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “During the first 25 days of the current 100 days, preliminary figures show 46 people have lost their lives in crashes. That’s the highest in that timespan in the last 10 years.” While getting a ticket may be a primary concern when speeding, The OTS points out that drivers should worry about far more dangerous consequences: In 2022, 129 motorists died in speed-related crashes. Speed contributed to an average of 85 deaths per year from 2013-2017, but an average of 122 deaths per year from 2018-2022. Reducing your speed reduces the chance of getting into a crash. It also gives the driver more vehicle control, allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations, and decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.

Kindness at a restaurant

Thumbs Up: Vietnam veteran Dale Fleming of Alexandria sends a thumbs up to a couple who showed kindness while he was dining at Jan’s Place in Alexandria. “If the gentleman and lady that paid for my meal on June 28 at Jan’s Place are reading this I would like to thank you for your generosity. I feel both blessed and humbled that people have that much respect for America’s veterans, and if I don’t cross your path again to personally thank you for your act of kindness it was very much appreciated!”

Added protection for election workers

Thumbs Up: Election workers have played a crucial role in providing a fair voting system in Douglas County. And now those workers, not only in Douglas County, but statewide will have new protections from threats, harassment, and intimidation due to their work, thanks to a new state law took effect on June 15. “Since the 2020 election, in Minnesota and across the country, election workers have been targeted for simply doing their jobs,” said Secretary of State Steve Simon. “This new legislation provides our state’s local election administrators and the 30,000 election workers across the state confidence and peace of mind while administering free and fair elections.” The new law makes it illegal to: intimidate elections workers; interfere with the administration of an election; disseminate personal information of an election official; obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is occurring; tamper with voting equipment or a ballot box; and other protections. Violations will result in a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties of damages and up to $1,000 for each violation.

Minnesota climbs list of best places to retire

Thumbs Up: A new study shows Minnesota is the second most improved state for retirees. The state jumped 32 places in five years and now ranks as the eighth best place to retire across the U.S., according to the study by metal-res.com . Several key factors contributed to Minnesota’s rise, the study said. Minnesota has consistently invested in its healthcare system, ensuring access to top-notch medical facilities and services. Retirees can rely on the state's renowned healthcare institutions and a robust network of healthcare professionals for their well-being, the study noted. Minnesota's emphasis on maintaining a high quality of life has led to the development and enhancement of various recreational and cultural amenities. The state has abundant parks, lakes, and scenic landscapes offer retirees ample opportunities for outdoor activities and relaxation. Also, Minnesota's thriving arts and cultural scene, including theaters, museums, and music festivals, provide retirees with engaging experiences and opportunities for personal enrichment. Lastly, the state's commitment to affordability and a strong sense of community make it an attractive choice for retirees, the study said.

If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, email it to aedenloff@echopress.com or mail it to Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.