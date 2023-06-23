Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, June 23

Cool painting project

Thumbs Up: A cool painting project is taking shape on the building across from Big Ole Central Park (the old UBC building) and the public is invited to lend a hand. Two local art enthusiasts, Sandy Susag and Mimi Seykora, came up with the idea for a community mural about four years ago. Jo Hvezda also deserves a thumbs up for donating the use of the building. Painters are completing the mural in 30-by-30-inch squares. A few dates remain for community residents to paint – Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28 from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. The mural will be dedicated during the Saturday Art Market on July 8, starting at 9 a.m.

Fake checks

Thumbs Down: Beware of fake checks that you find in your mail. Last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it has been receiving an increase in reports of scams involving winning money or other prizes lately. The letters will come with a fake check enclosed. The scammer will tell you the check is to cover expenses and to deposit it. They will then ask you to send/transfer that amount of money to someone/somewhere to cover fees associated with your prize. “The check will never clear your bank account and the victim will be out the money they sent,” the sheriff’s office warns. “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to never send money after receiving a check in the mail from an unknown party. If you receive a check, and have questions about it, please contact your bank so they can verify if the check is real.”

Grammar skills are good in Minnesota

Thumbs Up: Grammar skills are important. They make you a better communicator and it’s a way to standardize how we use the English language. Poor grammar can lead to misunderstandings and confusion. Fortunately, Minnesota is near the top of the list for using good grammar. The website, Preply.com, surveyed more than 1,800 Americans to learn about their grammar skills and what they still remember from school, and Minnesota residents passed the test with flying colors. Key findings: Minnesota has the fourth most “grammar geeks” in the U.S. with the high score of 89.8; the highest punctuation score at 95.7; and the sixth highest grammar score at 88.4.

Not calling before digging

Thumbs Down: This is a Thumbs Down to those who do not call 811 before they start a project that involves digging underground. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injury or death, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly fines or repairs. Hitting underground natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines while digging can have a major impact on communities and businesses. Make a free request before digging at www.811beforeyoudig.com or call 811. “It is essential that anyone who plans to dig, regardless of how shallow the project might be, contact 811 beforehand to have buried utilities marked to allow for safe digging,” said Shane Alexander, director of damage prevention at CenterPoint Energy. “Callers should contact 811 a few days prior to the start of their digging project to give surveyors enough time to reach the site and mark the area.” CenterPoint Energy offers this advice: 1. Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property. 2. Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked. 3. Confirm that all lines have been marked. 4. Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings. 5. If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don't allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.

Money to reduce erosion

Thumbs Up: There is funding help available for those considering a project to reduce erosion of lakeshore. The Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District has money available for landowners with erosion problems that otherwise would not be addressed because of the high costs. For example, the SWCD has funding to provide a 60 to 75% cost-share to landowners on or near Lake Ida. Qualified landowners using this funding only have to pay 25 to 40% out of pocket for their project.

If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, email it to aedenloff@echopress.com or mail it to Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.