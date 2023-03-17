Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, April 28

Editor's note: Because of a production error, some of these items were already printed online but didn't appear in the print issue of the newspaper.

16,000 cars stolen in Minnesota

Thumbs Down: Auto theft is on the rise in Minnesota. The crime is so bad that the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau unveiled a new campaign this week to prevent auto thefts: “Take Your Keys ALWAYS.” Here in Douglas County, the problem isn’t as common. But the advice still holds true for all drivers, especially when they take a trip to the Twin Cities. More than 16,000 cars were stolen in Minnesota in 2022, representing over $200 million in losses to victims. According to law enforcement, the majority of auto thefts involve vehicles with the keys being left inside by the drivers, including cars left running and unoccupied. Moreover, statistics show auto thefts can happen any time of day, in any location, no matter what kind of car you drive or where you park it, according to the bureau. Your car is at risk of being stolen especially when you leave the keys inside. Even if your own car isn’t stolen, you are impacted, the bureau noted. Increased auto thefts contribute to rising premiums for your auto insurance policies.

Disappointed with dollars spent on U of M coaches

Thumbs Down: An Alexandria reader posed several questions regarding to the University of Minnesota’s Athletic Department and its recent hiring of a new women’s basketball coach. “Who’s footing the bill in the U of M Athletic Department? Where does all the extra salary money come from within the athletic department?” he asked. “The suggested salary of $800,000 was recommended. The previous head coach, Lindsay Whalen, was contracted at $500,000 and she is still under contract, only being kept on at the university in a ‘newly’ created position. Where does the athletic director find in his budget to come up with $800,000 additional dollars to fund the new coach? Isn’t it ironic that enrollment at the U of M is down, and the hierarchy is asking for millions of taxpayers’ money to fund the university, yet they have an extra $800K just laying around?” The reader suggested maybe the administration, the athletic director, and the regents should pony up the $800K out of their pockets, saying, “Only then might they be more fiscally responsible with our money!”

Timely advice for farmers

Thumbs Up: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is providing timely advice for farmers about anhydrous safety this spring. Many farmers and applicators will soon apply anhydrous ammonia (NH3) prior to planting or sidedress after planting. Even with a rush against time and the weather, safety should never be compromised, the MDA said. Accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly. Here are tips to follow: 1. Always wear appropriate goggles and gloves. Never wear contact lenses. 2. Be sure to have a clean, adequate emergency water supply of at least five gallons. 3. Exercise caution when making connections and disconnections as if lines contain anhydrous ammonia. 4. Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines, or transferring NH3. Also, close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines, and be sure to handle hose end valves by the valve body. 5. Position equipment away and downwind from homes, people, and livestock. 6. Safety is also key to those maintaining anhydrous ammonia equipment. Never assume NH3 lines are empty, always wear proper protective equipment, and have access to safety water.

Raising the flag in freezing conditions

Thumbs Up: Owners at the Galaxy Condominiums in Alexandria want to give a thumbs up to Dan Quiggle, an employee at Widseth in Alexandria. He volunteered to coordinate the raising of the flag after he found it following a freezing rain. Staff at Innovative Builders let him use their lift to reconnect the flag along with new pulleys and clamps. Thanks to Dan and staff at Innovative Builders, the flag was raised again on April 12.

Blowing through stop signs in Alexandria

Thumbs Down: A frustrated driver shared these thoughts: "It seems like in the city of Alexandria, stop signs mean maybe slow down, but do NOT stop. All over the city, people are blowing right through stop signs, stop lights and right turns on red lights. I have even noticed parents leaving local schools with their children in the vehicle going right through stop signs. One place where it is really bad is the intersection of Highway 29 North and McKay Ave. If you get a green light on McKay, you best wait two seconds to let the red-light busters going very fast to get through the intersection before you move. There is going to be a terrible accident at that site! Also when you come out on Highway 29 North, the speed limit is 30 mph, not 60 before you pass McDonald's. Let’s all slow down and live to talk about it."

