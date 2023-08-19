Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Guest Editorial: Minnesota is the No. 1 best state for healthcare

From the editorial: Minnesota did especially well with its average monthly insurance premium, the sixth lowest in the nation.

EP Guest Editorial
優太丸 木戸 - stock.adobe.c
Today at 2:05 PM

Feeling sick? You’re in luck – Minnesota has been rated the No. 1 best state for healthcare, in a WalletHub study released earlier this month.

The study was based on cost, access and medical outcomes.

Minnesota came in No. 1 for lowest cost health care to residents, No. 7 for access to healthcare and No. 15 for medical outcomes, according to the WalletHub report .

Several neighboring states also did well: Iowa came in second overall in the nation and North Dakota came in fourth, according to the report. Wisconsin however, came in at No. 19, hurt by its high cost of healthcare.

Rounding out the top five were Rhode Island at No. 3 and Utah at No. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Virginia came in last, with Mississippi, Alaska, Alabama and Louisiana rounding out the bottom five.

States were ranked on 44 metrics – including average monthly insurance premium; doctors per capita; dentists per capita; percentage of insured adults; percentage of insured children; percentage of adults with no dental visit in the past year; and percentage of medical residents retained.

Minnesota did especially well with its average monthly insurance premium, the sixth lowest in the nation.

It also came in at No. 6 with its high percentage of insured adults.

To determine the best and worst states for health care, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three major areas – cost, access and outcomes.

Those three key areas were evaluated using 44 weighted metrics – each metric graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best health care at the most reasonable cost.

Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate its overall score. Minnesota, for example, did best with a 64.96 score, while West Virginia trailed the pack with a score of 44.26

When it comes to healthcare in the United States, there’s good news and bad news: The bad news is Americans spend a lot of their money on health care, and all that spending doesn't necessarily translate into better results. America is behind other wealthy nations when it comes to health coverage, life expectancy and disease, which means Americans are living shorter, lower-quality lives than necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news, however, is that things are improving. For example, the nation has gotten better at helping those who are in worse health, and the once-spiraling cost of healthcare has slowed down.

So let’s hear it for Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota – three states that are getting it right for their residents.

This editorial was written by the Detroit Lakes Tribune Editorial Board. The Tribune is part of the Forum Communications Company that includes the Echo Press.

What To Read Next
Senior College file photo
Editorials
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down, Aug. 18
8h ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Be smart; keep those school supply receipts
3d ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
EP Guest Editorial
Editorials
Guest Editorial: Give state's new incarceration approach a chance
Aug 11
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
ErikSchultz SatArtMkt.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Erik Schultz to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
ClinicParkingLot 1412.jpg
Breaking News
News
Alexandria Clinic's east-side parking lot under construction
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Our turn
Columns
It's Travis' Turn: A modern throwback
6h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Dasha 3206.jpg
News
Fundraising breakfast, silent auction held near Alexandria for Ukranian student
7h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson