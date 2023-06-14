An Echo Press Editorial: Study sheds light on Minnesota's top 5 crimes

If we look more closely into the types of crimes that are being committed the most, it may help in confronting crimes and rallying the community to help law enforcement address the problems.

A new study from the criminal defense law firm Jorge Vela Law , analyzed the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice to reveal which crimes had the highest number of reported incidents in each state throughout 2021.

Here’s what the research in Minnesota uncovered:

1. Destruction, damage and vandalism of property. This is the most commonly reported crime in Minnesota. It accounted for 35,063 incidents in the state throughout 2021.

Vandalism refers to the purposeful destruction or defacing of someone else’s physical property in a way that reduces the property’s value. Vandalism involves the destruction of property, but it is not always considered to be the same crime as destruction or damage of property.

ADVERTISEMENT

2: All other larceny, with 27,614 incidents.

Larceny is often used interchangeably with theft. However, in the context of U.S. law, larceny is a specific kind of theft that involves material personal property or items that can be possessed and carried away. This delineation is important to differentiate larceny from other forms of theft like identity theft and intellectual property theft. Larceny is often charged as a felony.

3: Theft from motor vehicles. This accounted for 21,817 reported crimes in 2021 and is the state's third most commonly reported crime. It refers to the unlawful removal of property belonging to someone else from a motor vehicle, whether locked or unlocked. This excludes the theft of vehicle accessories or parts.

4: Drugs and narcotics violations, with 20,880 reported incidents in 2021.

Drug and narcotic violations refer to crimes involving the use, possession, distribution, trafficking and manufacture/cultivation of controlled drugs. How drug-related crimes are charged depends on a number of different factors, including the type and amount of drug, where the crime takes place, the offender's age, and whether the crime was a repeat offense or a first offense.

5: Simple assault, with 20,788 reported incidents in the state throughout 2021.

Simple assault is an unlawful physical attack by one person upon another where the offender does not display a weapon and the victim does not suffer obvious severe injuries. It often involves intimidation. Simple assault is often tried as a misdemeanor.

The public can help reduce these crimes by being more aware of what’s happening in their neighborhoods and alerting authorities about suspicious activity. In incidents where lives are being threatened or a crime is in progress, they should immediately call 911. If it’s not an emergency, residents should still alert the Alexandria Police Department (if it’s inside the city limits) at 320-763-6631 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dispatch Center is located in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. All 911 calls within Douglas County are received and dispatched from there. Dispatch provides 24-hour coverage and dispatches for all fire departments, first responder units, local ambulance services, and all local law enforcement agencies.

In an average month, the communications staff answers between 2,000 and 2,500 emergency calls. There are approximately 30,000 incidents reported annually.

Make their job easier by following these 911 tips from the Douglas County website :

