An Echo Press Editorial: Steer clear of these impostors

Now more than ever, it seems, people are pretending to be someone they are not.

And they’re cashing in on it.

In a recent news release, the Better Business Bureau reported that once again, some dishonest characters are pretending to be with the bureau to steal information and money from unsuspecting businesses and consumers.

The bureau listed the latest two impostor approaches: In one, El Paso businesses have received emails claiming their business has received a new BBB complaint and asking users to click through to "review and sign" a document. The email includes BBB logos and a fake complaint number.

In the other impostor example, phone calls are used. A consumer in western Pennsylvania got a phone call from someone who "identified me by my home phone number and then proceeded to say my credit was good and I made payments on time, and he said that I made even higher payments than usual and then he proceeded to say I didn't have to pay my credit cards anymore because he was from the [Better Business Bureau]," a victim reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the bureau has received reports from businesses contacted by scam artists posing as a BBB-accredited business, PayPal, confirming the purchase of a crypto product. The invoice includes the BBB-accredited business logo and a fake gmail address.

Our area is not immune from such schemes. Last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department alerted local residents about another kind of impostor scam. A phony caller will pretend to be an actual officer from the Alexandria Police Department. The scammer advises the person they are calling that they missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer then proceeds to ask a variety of questions designed to gain the victim's personal information.

"Please know that law enforcement doesn't typically call advising of warrants, nor do we request additional personal information or collect payment over the phone," the sheriff’s office explained in a news release.

Local law enforcement’s advice: If you receive a call of this nature, you should hang up and not give out any of your private information. If you are a victim of this scam, contact the sheriff's office at 320-762-8151.

Another related scam to avoid are fake invoices, according to the bureau. Con artists send out fake invoices in hopes of tricking businesses into paying for services or products they never requested or received. Large corporations and small businesses alike lose billions each year to this scam, according to the bureau. The agency’s Scam Tracker has received reports from business owners who got fake invoices for office supplies, domain hosting services, and web services – to mention just a few.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for avoiding invoice scams:

