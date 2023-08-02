An Echo Press Editorial: St. Agnes deserves more time to avoid closing

An announcement from a bishop in the St. Cloud Diocese that St. Agnes School in Osakis is closing, effective immediately, has left Osakis parishioners stunned and searching for solutions.

We hope they are given more time to find one.

As reported in a front-page story in the July 28 Echo Press, Bishop Patrick Neary said the decision was based on enrollment, financial and staffing issues.

Some parishioners, such as Erika Rhode Braatz of Osakis, whose children go to St. Agnes, were caught completely off-guard. She said that just four days before the announcement, families received school supply lists. “The community had no idea their school was in jeopardy,” she told the Echo Press.

There could be a way to keep St. Agnes open. Bishop Neary stated that letters of appeal can be sent to specified parties, until Friday, August 4, for review.

The school is asking parishioners to send emails to the bishop asking him to reconsider this action.

"We understand there are strong feelings about the situation, so we urge you to be respectful in your correspondence. ... Feel free to share what St. Agnes School has meant to your family and how it will affect our parish and community," the St. Agnes School's homepage reads.

The fate of a school that has meant so much to the community reaches beyond Osakis. St. Agnes is a part of the Alexandria, Belle River and Osakis Area Catholic Community. "If this decision is not reversed, it affects students, staff, parishes, surrounding schools and beyond," Braatz said.

If St. Agnes is forced to close its doors, more will be lost than a building. Supporters point out that St. Agnes plays a vital role in the area and give these examples:

Our intimate school is a part of a small community and we play a vital role in. We incorporate community compassion projects into our school day throughout the year, by volunteering at food share events and written correspondence with those whom are home bound, and our annual work-a-thon where they assist in fall clean up around town.

Our students’ families also participate in volunteering at the VFW, Osakis Creamery events, Osakis Festival, Thursdays in the Park, Osakis Holiday Light Parade. When COVID shut down so much, St. Agnes created Boo Fest, allowing kids to trunk-or-treat in downtown Osakis.

Our unique multi-age learning environment provides students the opportunity to be mentors to one another, in the classroom, at lunch, during recess and on field trips. We truly keep the students in a family learning atmosphere.

Our small classes allow for students to be valued and seen by their teachers and peers.

We welcome our students and families to our school regardless of their financial circumstances or religion.

We nurture our students to have confidence in themselves. They begin public speaking in kindergarten.

We partner with the Osakis Public School to provide well-rounded opportunities to our students in music, band, physical education.

We provide a summer school curriculum for students needing additional resources and enrichment.

The website, www.stagnesosakis.org , includes a sample letter that parents could send to the diocese describing the impact:

“It is with great pain that we are writing to you about the sudden closing of St. Agnes School in Osakis. We were shocked, saddened, and to be honest, angered at the news. We want our parish to provide a place for children to attend this treasured local, Catholic school. Our kids need a Catholic atmosphere more now than ever. As a parish, we want to support the school and believe in its value to our local church and community. Please consider every possibility to keep St. Agnes School open and viable.”

Emails may be addressed to Bishop Patrick Neary at Patrick.Neary@gw.stcdio.org . Father Matthew Kuhn and David Fremo, director/superintendent of Catholic Education Ministries should be cc'd in the emails, the homepage reads. Kuhn's email address is father@stmaryalexandria.org and Fremo's is dfremo@gw.stcdio.org .

Let’s hope and pray that the diocese will take more time to consider alternatives that will allow St. Agnes to continue the vital role it plays in the Osakis region.