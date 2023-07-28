An Echo Press Editorial: New law helps stranded drivers

You're driving down the road when your car breaks down.

You put your emergency flashers on, get out of the vehicle and start searching for help.

Then another car comes along and does not see you until it's too late.

A law that went into effect July 1 offers protection for that kind of scenario. It's aimed at helping protect stranded motorists on Minnesota’s interstate and multi-lane highways.

The law expands on a current statute that requires motorists to move over a lane, or slow down to a safe speed if unable to move over, when passing an emergency or highway maintenance vehicle alongside a highway when emergency lights are activated. The law will now also include stranded motorists when a vehicle’s emergency flashers are activated or when at least one person is visibly present outside the vehicle on or next to a street or highway having two lanes in the same direction.

It’s a worrisome problem. A 2022 AAA survey in Minnesota drivers found that 99% of drivers would be very or somewhat concerned about other vehicles passing closely at high speeds if stopped on the side of the road.

“For years, Slow Down, Move Over efforts have focused on emergency responders,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While it’s critical we continue to protect those who come to the aid of motorists, it’s also important to provide the same protection to motorists who get flat tires, break down, run out of gas, or otherwise find themselves in trouble at the roadside. It’s simple, if you see flashing lights, move over a lane and proceed with caution.”

The consequences are real. Nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year in the United States, according to AAA. Also, an average of one tow truck driver is killed every other week while working on the roadside.

AAA hopes to increase awareness of Move Over laws with its “Move Over for Me” campaign. The Auto Club Group has created advocacy messages featuring familiar roadside scenarios. The campaign will appear on social media, at community events, in The Auto Club Group’s AAA Living magazine, on service vehicles and in AAA retail facilities.

AAA offers these tips to protect roadside workers and stranded motorists:

For drivers



Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

Maintain visibility on everything going on 20 to 30 seconds ahead of you. This gives you time to see problems ahead and change lanes and speed accordingly.

Emergencies can occur anywhere on the road. When you see flashing lights, slow down and prepare well in advance to change lanes. Allow others to merge into your lane when necessary.

Don’t follow semi-trucks or other large vehicles too closely. If a truck moves into a left-hand lane, don’t speed around the right side. They are changing lanes for a reason; be prepared to change lanes yourself.

In slippery conditions don’t make sudden lane changes, which can cause an uncontrollable skid. Change lanes early and move over gradually.

Be a good passenger. Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.

For stranded motorists

