99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

An Echo Press Editorial: New alert about an old scam

By the Echo Press Editorial Board

EP Echo Press Editorial
stock.adobe.com
By Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
March 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM

It’s the scam that keeps ripping people off – callers posing as Social Security employees.

The Social Security Administration and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) continue to raise public awareness about the scheme, even designating a special “Slam the Scam Day” on March 9.

The impostors pressure victims into making cash or gift card payments to fix alleged Social Security number problems. They often threaten their victims, saying that they must make a payment in order to avoid getting arrested.

For several years, Social Security impersonation scams have been one of the most common government impostor scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission. Social Security has taken extra steps to address the scam through outreach and investigative initiatives.

The efforts, thankfully, have made a difference, reducing the amount of money reported lost to Social Security scams by 30% from 2021 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am proud of the work we have done to combat Social Security impostor scams and raise public awareness,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, in a news release last week. “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the public and their critical benefits. We urge Americans to remain vigilant, do not give out personal information or money, and report any scam attempts.”

Scammers use sophisticated tactics to trick potential victims into disclosing personal and financial information. Here’s how it works: Scammers pretend they are from the Social Security Administration in phone calls or emails and claim there is a problem with the person’s Social Security number. The scammer’s caller ID may be spoofed to look like a legitimate government number.

Scammers may also send fake documents to pressure people into complying with demands for information or money. Other common tactics include citing “badge numbers” and using a fraudulent Social Security letterhead to target individuals for payment or personal information.

Here’s the key thing to remember: legitimate Social Security employees will NEVER:

  • Tell you your Social Security number is suspended.
  • Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
  • Threaten you with arrest.
  • Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Request gift cards or cash.
  • Promise a Social Security benefit approval or increase in exchange for information or money.

Social Security employees do contact the public by telephone for business purposes. Ordinarily, the agency calls people who have recently applied for a Social Security benefit, are already receiving payments and require an update to their record, or have requested a phone call from the agency. If there is a problem with a person’s Social Security number or record, Social Security will typically mail a letter.
The impostors can sound convincing. They’ve been known to use legitimate names of Office of Inspector General or Social Security Administration employees. They send official-looking documents by U.S. mail or attachments through email, text, or social media messages.

It is illegal to reproduce federal employee credentials and federal law enforcement badges. Federal law enforcement will never send photographs of credentials or badges to demand any kind of payment, and neither will federal government employees, according to the Social Security Administration.

The agency’s advice to consumers: Quickly hang up the phone – or delete suspicious texts and emails – without responding to the scammers. That is the easiest and most effective way to avoid falling prey to these kinds of tactics.

To report a scam attempt, go to oig.ssa.gov . For more information, visit www.ssa.gov/scam and www.ssa.gov/fraud .

By Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
The Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board consists of Editor Al Edenloff and Publisher Diane Drew.
What To Read Next
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Let's not ignore the health care needs of the elderly
May 07, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
Be safe and prepared when riding ATVs
May 04, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Alexandria's building activity is impressive
April 28, 2023 02:10 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff