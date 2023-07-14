An Echo Press Editorial: New '988' lifeline is working

Last summer, an Echo Press editorial provided information about "988" — a new mental health crisis lifeline.

Minnesota joined other states last July as part of a nationwide effort to transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a phone number people can more easily remember and access in times of crisis. The shift also included an online chat feature and new texting option.

Good news has happened since then: The system appears to be working.

Those operating the call center in Minnesota said state support for raising awareness about the short, three-digit phone number contributed to an increase in engagement over the past year.

According to most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health , the month of May saw a 74% increase in calls statewide compared to the year before.

Carolina De Los Rios, a senior program officer of mental health and suicide prevention at Greater Twin Cities United Way said she began to notice call increases in the region after efforts began to promote the 988 hotline. "The main change with the transition to become a 988 center is there was the visibility and the accessibility,’ De Los Rios said in a MPR News story . "People will remember this and will pass it along easier than what used to be a 1-800 number."

Minnesota is one of 26 states that have passed legislation preparing funding for implementation of 988, according to the MPR story, which cited data from the National Academy of State Health Policy. Most in-state calls are now routed to one of four centers operated by different organizations regionally rather than anywhere nationwide.

De Los Rios said in the MPR story that keeping calls local means operators are often more equipped to connect callers to nearby mental health resources and personally relate to them on the phone. “Building that trust or rapport with the callers is crucial,” De Los Rios said. “If you’re from the community and you know the struggles, that translates into better rapport and more ability to de-escalate a crisis.”

People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

“Supporting mental health is a critical public health need, and one of the best ways we can do that is to make it as easy as possible for people to get the help they need when they need it,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said when the program launched last year. “Our hope is that 988 can be an easier way for people experiencing mental health crises to get support quickly.”

Suicide is a serious and growing public health concern across the United States and in Minnesota, noted the health department. The number of suicide deaths and the suicide rate in Minnesota has increased consistently for 20 years. MDH data shows:



From 2016 through 2020, there were more than 10,000 hospital visits for self-harm injuries (i.e., suicide attempts) in Minnesota, and those were mostly among people ages 10-24, predominantly females.

Each year about 75-80% of suicide deaths are among males.

Each year about 50% of suicide deaths are the result of a firearm injury. Suicide usually represents 70-80% of all firearm deaths.

Moving to a shorter dialing code is an important step to help reduce suicide, and it is part of a larger push to improve options for Americans facing a mental health crisis.

There's also help for veterans who are dealing with mental health issues. They can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Calls will route to the same trained Veterans Crisis Line responders. The Veterans Crisis Line will still be available by chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat) and text (838255).

The last paragraph of our editorial from last year is worth repeating: Those who are facing a mental health crisis that seems insurmountable should remember those three numbers — 988. There is help. There is support. You are not alone. Stepping away from the brink of losing your life can start with those three numbers.