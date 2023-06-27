An Echo Press Editorial: Much-needed help for pollinators

Help for bees and other pollinators is on the way – thanks to Great River Energy.

The not-for-profit wholesale electric cooperative, which serves 27 member-owner distribution cooperatives, including the Runestone Electric Association, announced last week a commitment to plant and restore an additional 300 acres of pollinator habitat across current and future eligible sites.

The pledge, referred to as “Pollinator Strong,” is already underway. The cooperative says the effort will strengthen its commitment to environmental sustainability by creating food and nesting space for animals and insects crucial to a diverse food supply.

“Great River Energy has been re-establishing native habitat for years and we are proud to make an official pledge that supports a healthy ecosystem across the state of Minnesota,” said David Ranallo, director of culture, communications, marketing and member relations at GRE. “We have a team dedicated to restoring prairie and pollinator-friendly habitat which benefits the communities our members serve and contributes to the needed national efforts underway to restore pollinator habitat.”

Since 1935, Runestone Electric Association (REA) has provided electricity and related services to West Central Minnesota. REA serves nearly 15,000 service accounts in portions of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Otter Tail, Stearns and Todd counties.

Pollinator habitat supports a healthy ecosystem and helps sustain the agriculture sector. Pollinators – such as bees, bats and hummingbirds – are necessary for the healthy production of the world’s flower plants, including most of the world’s crop species, according to GRE.

In recent years, populations of bees and other pollinators have declined.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, only about 1% of Minnesota’s native prairie remains today.

In addition to environmental benefits, pollinator habitat helps maintain the reliability of Great River Energy service by reducing the risk of plant-material impacting overhead lines and towers, the cooperative points out. GRE has restored 300 acres of native habitat to date at its facilities and along transmission lines to support Minnesota communities and find innovative solutions to manage costs.

To bring the pollinator-friendly habitats to life, GRE has partnered with MNL, a Minnesota-based ecological restoration company with decades of experience in native seeding and land restoration.

The habitats that MNL will cultivate will provide a home for pollinators and help build healthy soils that assist in recharging clean groundwater, reduce erosion and improve soil carbon sequestration.

According to the website, shrinkthatfootprint.com, recent worries about bees are not unexpected because of a lot of attention focused around the “colony collapse disorder” that came to the public’s attention in the 2010s

Although bees are not considered endangered at this time, colony losses remain elevated and continue to go up and down, the website noted. Bees play a crucial role in the ecosystem and agriculture. They help pollinate plants, contributing significantly to the world’s food production.

It’s good to see that pollinator problems aren’t flying under the radar. Efforts such as Great River Energy’s new initiative and the City of Alexandria’s promotion of “No Mow May,” are bringing the pollinator threat to the forefront. A total of 53 properties in Alexandria were registered under the No Mow May program, about 25 acres of land area.

To learn more about the benefits of pollinator habitat, and how to make an impact in your own backyard, visit pollinatorstrong.com.