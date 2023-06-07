An Echo Press Editorial: Kohl's brightens future of Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria

It’s exciting to see that a new Kohl’s is coming to the Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria.

It’s moving in as the main tenant of the mall’s west wing and plans to open next April.

It is a shame, however, that one of Alexandria’s most popular restaurants, D. Michael B’s, and the mall management were unable to reach an agreement to keep the restaurant someplace in the mall. When news about the restaurant’s closing broke, a lot of frustration was expressed on Facebook and around the town about how it all transpired, but it’s important to note that only a few people actually know the details about what happened, namely the mall owners and the owners of the restaurant. Speculating the reasons and the “what ifs” doesn’t accomplish anything.

The restaurant owners, Dave and Debbie Bistodeau, took the high road in announcing the closing, saying there was both “good news and bad news.” They said that even though they had a “heavy heart” about closing their doors after 37 years of business, it was good that a major tenant had signed a lease with the mall. The Bistodeaus will be missed in the community and we wish them well with their D.Michael B’s location in the Albertville/St. Michael area.

So now it’s time to see how a major retailer like Kohl’s will fare at the mall. For starters, the store should fill a demand in our area for more men’s clothing options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohl’s focuses on active and casual lifestyle offering both national and exclusive brands. Customers have the choice of shopping inside the store, going online at Kohls.com or using the Kohl's mobile app. Kohl’s also carries national brand products, hosts Amazon Returns, and continues to expand capabilities with the launch of “self-serve buy online, pick up in store” to all of its stores.

The store also places an emphasis on contributing to the communities they are located in. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

A lot of “behind the scenes” discussions dating back at least two years took place in bringing Kohl’s to our area. The process was a collaboration between the owners of the mall, Lexington Realty International, mall management, the city of Alexandria, and the general contractor, Tradesmen Construction in Alexandria. Other local partners in the construction of the Kohl’s store include Ringdahl Architects for architecture and design, Mission Mechanical for plumbing and HVAC, and Vinco, Inc. as the electrical contractor.

Although Lexington Realty is based on the East Coast, the company’s president, Alan Retkinski, has seen the opportunities in Alexandria ever since the company took over management of the mall in January of 2009. Over the years, Retkinski has routinely flown to Alexandria to meet with the Viking Plaza management and the business owners who rent space in the mall.

In a 2009 interview with the Echo Press about improvements that were made at the mall at that time, Retinski pledged to use local contractors, furniture stores, architects and banks. "This has been a great town to work with," Retkinski said in the 2009 interview. "We want to give back to the community."City leaders deserve credit for their role in bringing Kohl’s to Alexandria.

“We are pleased that Viking Plaza Mall ownership is invested in the Alexandria community,” said Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg in a news release. “The process of bringing in a national retailer like Kohl’s translates into local partnerships for Alexandria. We are committed to nurturing the regional retail options for both our citizens and our visitors. The Viking Plaza Mall revitalization is enhancing our local economy on both fronts.”

All the pieces and potential are there for Kohl’s, thanks to the partnerships and collaborations that were forged along the way. The mall’s future is looking brighter and mall management is working on bringing in future tenants to fill other spaces in the mall. The mall will also be taking care of those deep potholes with a parking lot resurfacing project before Kohl’s opens next April.