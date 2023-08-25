An Echo Press Editorial: Here's a great, easy way to help the bees

Do you have a yard, a deck or other outdoor space that you could use for planting?

Are you interested in helping bees and other pollinators?

There’s a state program called “Lawns to Legumes” that you should know about. (Legumes are plants with pods that have edible seeds in them, such as green peas, black beans, peanuts and garbanzo beans.)

The program’s goal is to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources.

Qualifying is simple: Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has outdoor space for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards. The program is available to both homeowners and renters.

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is accepting applications for Spring 2024 Lawns to Legumes pollinator habitat projects. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2023 for funding next spring.

“Lawns to Legumes helps Minnesotans to put conservation on the ground in a way that works for them,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “We all can make a difference for pollinators in our own living spaces.”

Why is this so important? Some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of bees, butterflies and moths, birds and bats, and beetles and other insects, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The opportunity to help bees is there. More than 3,000 residential habitat projects across all 87 Minnesota counties have been implemented since the “Lawns to Legumes” program launched in 2019.

The program makes online resources such as gardening templates, habitat guides and advice about selecting native plants available to all Minnesotans interested in creating pollinator habitat in their yards. Lawns to Legumes receives funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the state General Fund.

Lawns to Legumes recommends four project types for creating pollinator habitat:



Native pocket planting (small garden): Pocket plantings are small clusters of native plants that provide food and shelter to pollinators and are recommended for new gardeners. You can install a pocket planting with as little as 10 square feet.

Beneficial trees and shrubs: Beneficial trees and shrubs offer overwintering habitat and food sources. They are recommended for beginner and intermediate gardeners.

Pollinator lawns: Also known as bee lawns, this practice involves inter-seeding pollinator-friendly species into existing turf or low-growing native plants. This practice is recommended for experienced gardeners.

Pollinator meadows: This involves larger groupings of native plants that provide habitat and water quality benefits. They are recommended for experienced gardeners.

You can apply online at Blue Thumbs website, https://bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/apply/

For more information about Lawns to Legumes, visit the BWSR website – bwsr.state.mn.us/l2l. The website is filled with ideas, advice and tips to help you plan, implement and maintain your project.

You can also receive a free sign with the Lawns to Legumes – or “L2L” – logo. It’s mailed to L2L cost-share recipients, or anyone who establishes a habitat project may print and display the sign on their own site. The BWSR asks that if you use the sign you also map your self-installed project on the Blue Thumb webpage. The intended size of the sign is 9-inches in diameter.

The Lawns to Legumes is a program that is well worth investing some time in.

As the BWSR says on its website, “Your Yard Can Bee The Change.”