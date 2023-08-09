An Echo Press Editorial: Help available for farmers in crisis

Farmers need help.

Not only to get through this drought and dairy supply chain issues, but also the financial strain they face and the stress it causes.

There is help available but not all farmers know about it. The help comes in the form of farm advocates. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is in charge of the Farm Advocate Program.

In times of crisis, these trained farm advocates – nine of them across the state – provide help and support to farmers who are struggling. They offer one-on-one assistance and advice to farmers facing crises caused by natural disasters or financial problems.

There is no charge or fee for the assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are struggling in your farm operation for whatever reasons and are not sure of what to do, feel free to call one of our Farm Advocates to arrange a visit,” said Minnesota Farm Advocate Bruce Lubitz. “Advocates will come to your farm and help you analyze any potential problems and provide suggestions and assistance on remedying them. All visits are free and confidential.”

Farm advocates can provide help with financial planning and lender negotiations, according to Lubitz. They are also able to provide referrals and assistance with federal and state farm programs, legal service, and social and human services.

“Our farm advocates can provide farmers with an entire network of professional help,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Attorneys, accountants, human service professionals, educators, and government officials all work with the program to help Advocates help producers make informed decisions. This is an important program, and we want Minnesota farmers to know they’re not alone when facing difficult times.”

Farm advocates receive continuing education in the changing and complex issues of lender policies, bankruptcy laws, mediation, tax laws, USDA's Farm Service Agency's loan programs, Farm Credit Services, and all other government programs affecting agriculture.

They’ve also developed a network of attorneys, accountants, human service professionals, educators, and other sources of information and services.

When should you see a farm advocate? According to the website – www.mda.state.mn.us/farmadvocates :

When you are going into mediation.

When you negotiate with lenders.

When you are liquidating assets of the farm operation.

When you need financial information.

When you suffer a devastating loss, i.e., fire, disease or natural disaster.

When you receive an adverse decision from a state or federal agency.

When your open accounts have substantially increased over 12 months.

When there is a major drop in your equity over a period of 12 months.

When you are entering into or dissolving a partnership.

When you want to begin farming.

If you know of a family member or a friend who is in a tough spot right now, let them know about the farm advocate program. It’s been supported by the MDA since 1984 and was born out of the 1980s farm crisis. Advocates have helped hundreds of farmers over the decades.

For more information and to find the closest Farm Advocate, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/farmadvocates . Advocates who are near the Douglas County area include Bob Stommes in St. Cloud, 320-443-5355, and Jim Molenaar in Central Minnesota, 320-894-9124.