An Echo Press Editorial: Healthcare systems make huge impact in their communities

It’s easy to take our healthcare systems for granted.

They are there 24/7 when we need them and the system includes very skilled and dedicated workers, nurses, doctors and management. They’re also brave as shown by how they helped communities through the challenges of the pandemic and a sputtering economy.

Here’s a glimpse into their impact: Minnesota’s hospitals and health systems contributed $3.4 billion in programs and services in 2021 to benefit the health of their communities, according to the latest Community Benefit Report released by the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA). Alomere Health in Alexandria is a member of the association.

“Minnesota hospitals and health systems are, true to their mission, committed to addressing basic needs that contribute to overall well-being in their communities.” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO, MHA. “Despite their own continuing workforce and financial crises, these organizations are the safety nets of their communities and are working both inside and out of their hospitals to address factors that influence the current and future overall health of Minnesotans.”The MHA Community Benefit Report details a variety of community health investments that were made to improve the health of Minnesotans, including:



Investing in community health activities such as public health campaigns, vaccine clinics, and mental health education.

Bridging access to care, such as pediatric dental services, substance use disorder interventions, food and housing programs, and transportation services.

Finding innovative ways to educate the public on health inequities and disparities.

Forging workforce programs and partnerships with area colleges and universities to grow the future health care workforce.

To improve the health of their communities, Minnesota hospitals and health systems reported providing:

$1.8 billion to subsidize government reimbursements that were less than the actual cost of providing care for those on Medicare and Medicaid.

$655 million in uncompensated care services (bad debt and charity care).

$4.06 million in community services to address specific community health needs, such as health screenings, health education, health fairs, subsidized health services, and other community outreach programs.

$197 million in education and workforce development, including training for doctors, nurses, and other highly skilled health care professionals.

$16 million in research to support the development of better medical treatments and find cures for diseases.

At the regional level, which includes Douglas County, the Community Benefit Report listed these contributions:

Charity care – $19.4 million.

Medicaid – $108.2 million.

Other community benefit programs and activities – $69.29 million.

Community building – $1.29 million.

Total cost of community benefit programs – $196.8 million.

Excess cost of Medicare – $73.28 million.

Bad debt – $62.53 million.

Taxes and fees – $3.87 million.

That all adds up to more than $331.45 million.

In addition to all this, healthcare continues to be one of the state’s largest private-sector sources of jobs, with hospitals often serving as one of the largest employers in their communities. A total of 122,758 people are employed in Minnesota hospitals and health systems; $10.2 billion was paid in employee compensation; $39 billion was contributed to the state’s economy, according to a study conducted by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, an entity of the University of Minnesota Duluth.

That’s a lot of numbers but it shows just how much Minnesota hospitals put into the communities they serve and the key role they play in driving the state’s economy. That’s something we should never take for granted.