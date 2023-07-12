An Echo Press Editorial: Expert shares tips on avoiding crashes

As summer heats up, so do the chances of getting into a crash.

Last year in Minnesota alone, roadway crashes resulted in 488 lives lost, 1,723 serious injuries and over 100,000 minor injury or property damage-only crashes, according to state transportation leaders. The economic losses of these crashes reached just over $2 billion.

Understanding how and why crashes occur can bring down those numbers.

Nichole Morris, Ph.D., research associate professor and director of the HumanFIRST Laboratory at the University of Minnesota, recently addressed common questions about driving safety. The interview appeared in the university’s newsletter, “Talking…with U of M.” Some highlights:

Q: What are the most common unsafe driving behaviors?

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris: Last year, speed was the top contributing factor to death on our roads, with 35% of all fatalities involving unsafe speeds. Traveling at the speed limit is one of the best practices drivers can follow to increase the margin of error for themselves and others around them.

While the vast majority of Minnesotans tend to wear their seatbelt, there are still far too many that are not buckling up during every drive or in every seat. Additionally, the summer months bring a big increase in motorcycling and failing to wear a helmet increases risk of life-changing injury or death following a crash. Over the past five years, the month of July has had the greatest number of unrestrained or not-helmeted drivers and vehicle occupants killed on our roads.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is still far too pervasive, with dangerous peaks near holidays. In 2021, July saw the highest number of drivers in Minnesota charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), with 381 DWIs on the Fourth of July alone, contributing to the holiday often being associated with the greatest number of roadway fatalities and injuries in Minnesota.

Finally, distracted driving is a leading contributor to crashes of all kinds. Distracted driving is commonly thought of as texting or talking on phones, but it also includes a wide variety of non-driving behaviors such as eating, talking to passengers or simply being lost in thought.

Q: What are the impacts of unsafe driving?

Morris: Unsafe driving brings harm by making people feel less safe to walk and bike and, overall, leaves us with less livable and less healthy communities for people to move freely about. At its worst, unsafe driving risks death or life-changing injury for the driver and others.

Drivers often feel overly confident in their own ability to drive and can disregard the role that speeding or other risky driving behaviors may have in their overall driving performance. In my team’s field research, we often find a link between a driver’s speed and the likelihood that they stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Pedestrians struck by a vehicle traveling at 23 mph have a 10% chance of death, but these risks grow to 25% at 32 mph, 50% at 42 mph, and 75% at 50 mph. We often use the phrase “25 alive” because it is one of the easiest ways to remind yourself to drive slowly through neighborhoods and near crosswalks.

Q: How do you recommend that people implement safer driving practices in their daily lives?

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris: Giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination is one of the best practices to introduce into your daily driving habits. Time pressures are often a main factor in people’s decisions to speed, run traffic signals or stop signs and become impatient or aggressive with other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. When you give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, it makes driving safer and more relaxing.

Q: When other cars on the road are behaving unsafely, how should drivers respond?

Morris: The best thing you can do when you encounter an unsafe driver on the road is to increase your following distance to put more space between your vehicle and theirs. This gives you more time to safely break and avoid a collision with the other driver if they suddenly stop or change lanes. Drivers should resist the urge to speed up to “get away” from dangerous drivers. Staying vigilant by resisting distractions, following the speed limit and keeping safe following distances is the best way to protect yourself against dangerous drivers.