An Echo Press Editorial: Don't let small fire lead to big problems

“Don’t let a wildfire become a life-changing event.”

That advice comes from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The agency issued the warning because of a rise in wildfire activity – more than 200 wildfires have been reported since May 1.

What should people do to stop an outdoor fire from turning into an out-of-control wildfire? For starters, report wildfires immediately by calling 911 from a safe location.

Other advice from the DNR: A quick clean-up of yard waste or a simple campfire might seem harmless, but on warm, sunny, or windy days, even a small fire near dry grass or brush can quickly become a rapidly moving wildfire. Not only do wildfires threaten property, but too often, they lead to injuries and even fatalities.

"We learn of people every year who have suffered serious injuries that require hospitalizations, or worse, fatalities, from attempting to control a wildfire on their own," said Paul Lundgren, wildfire section manager with the DNR. "Just like a house fire, a wildfire is extremely dangerous and unpredictable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lundgren, trained firefighters are equipped to put the fire out safely and are the best option. If your fire escapes or you spot a wildfire, get to a safe location and call 911 immediately.

As summer approaches, be careful when burning vegetation or enjoying an evening around the campfire. And remember, any fire larger than 3 feet diameter and 3 feet high needs a burning permit.

Many people may not realize just how dangerous – and costly – a wildfire can be. DNR wildlife costs, including preparedness, prevention and suppression, topped $23 million in 2019.

The most common cause of wildfires? Look in the mirror. An estimated 98% of wildfires are caused by people.

To bring that percentage down, people should realize how wildfires start. According to the DNR:



Four out of 10 wildfires are caused by debris fires burning out of control. Unattended debris is often mistakenly believed to be extinguished. This is the leading cause of wildfires.

Even though arson and incendiary fires accounted for just 18% of the wildfires that burned in 2018, more than half (55%) of all acres burned resulted from those fires.

Since 2013, fires started by vehicles have burned more acres – 36% of the total – than fires started by other equipment. So when parking off the highway, avoid dry, fine vegetation such as grass, because hot exhaust can quickly ignite it.

The DNR and railroad operators have a long partnership of working together to reduce railroad-caused wildfires. These fires, which account for 3% of the wildfires, often start in remote areas, which delay detection and response.

The DNR website lists three major wildfires that have occurred in recent years. They give an idea of the destruction that can result from a small fire spreading out of control:

The Ham Lake Fire of 2007. The fire resulted from a campfire that was not fully extinguished. A total of 75,850 acres burned. The cost to extinguish: $11.8 million.

The Pagami Creek Fire of 2011. Ignited by a lightning strike, the fire burned more than 93,000 acres, much of it within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The Green Valley Fire of 2013. This wildfire burned in Becker, Hubbard and Wadena counties. Although the amount of acres burned, 7,100 acres, wasn’t as large as the other two wildfires, the fire destroyed 12 homes, 43 outbuildings and three commercial structures.

So what can you do to prevent a small fire from becoming a life-changing event? Here’s a simple tip: Make sure your campfire is completely out by dousing the fire with at least one bucket of water. Then stir it. Add another bucket of water. Stir it again. Your campfire should be cold to the touch before you leave. Those few extra minutes can stop a potential wildfire at its source.